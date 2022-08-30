Jurong Bird Park Closing After 52 Years, Will Relocate To Mandai After 3 Jan 2023

Jurong Bird Park Closing After 52 Years, Last Day At Current Location On 3 Jan 2023

Many Singaporeans will recall visiting Jurong Bird Park on school excursions and family outings over the years.

Having been one of Singapore’s most iconic attractions since 1971, the park holds many of our shared and beloved memories.

But now, after 52 years, they will be shuttering up at Jurong and relocating to their new home at Mandai Wildlife Reserve on 4 Jan 2023.

In anticipation of the move, Jurong Bird Park is inviting the public to relive their fond memories whilst creating new ones from 3 Sep till their last day on 3 Jan 2023.

Activities pay homage to park’s legacy

On Tuesday (30 Aug), Jurong Bird Park announced that they will be welcoming guests to their current premises for the last time on 3 Jan 2023.

To pay homage to the park’s legacy, Jurong Bird Park will be holding a host of activities to give guests “A Flight To Remember” from 3 Sep 2022.

As the countdown to its closing begins, a re-creation of the park’s old cuckoo clock tower at the park entrance will kickstart the nostalgic walk down memory lane.

There, guests can share their favourite Jurong Bid Park memories on a Memory Wall and watch those memories come to life in real time.

The park will also have a self-guided Heritage Trail that features key milestones in the park’s 51 years.

If you’d like to experience the park through the eyes of a staff member, you can also opt for the staff-curated trail.

Some might recall the park’s Panorail monorail system that ran from 1992 to 2012, giving visitors panoramic views of the park. To commemorate this, the Panorail station will be reopened for visitors to snap photos during this period.

Come November, Jurong Bird Park will also be launching a Nostalgic Signature Tour.

On the tour, seasoned guides will transport visitors back in time through the park’s history where they will get to hear little-known tidbits about the park and the birds that call it home.

Of course, visitors will be able to feed and interact with some avian friends in the African Treetops and Waterfall Aviary. Bookings for the tour open on 19 Oct.

In addition, from November, visitors can experience a nostalgic dining experience with traditional pushcarts selling local hawker fare. There will also be carnival activities around the park.

Bittersweet goodbye for staff

After their last day on 3 Jan 2023, Jurong Bird Park’s avian residents and staff will be moving to their new home in Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Mandai Wildlife Group said more updates on the new bird park will be shared at a later time.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the rest of Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s new attractions are slated to be completed by 2024.

While it is not goodbye forever, the closure of Jurong Bird Park is bittersweet for many, especially long-serving staff like the park’s vice-president Daisy Ling.

Ms Ling started her journey at Jurong Bird Park in 1982 as an Education Officer.

40 years down the road, she shares that this will be the most significant transformation the park has seen.

For many like her who have joined the organisation since its early days, the park is like a second home.

Nonetheless, Ms Ling said they will cherish their fond memories at the park while looking forward to new beginnings with Bird Paradise.

“We hope the local community can join us in the coming months to make this a worthy closing chapter for the park before we turn the page”, she said.

Pay Jurong Bird Park a final visit

Jurong Bird Park has a long-standing history in Singapore. The closure of its current premises marks the end of an era that is sure to bring about bittersweet feelings.

If you’d like to pay a final visit to the park, do take note of the following details:



Jurong Bird Park

Address: 2 Jurong Hill, 628925

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday, 8.30am – 6pm

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay Station

You may book your tickets and plan your visit here. More information on the park’s closing activities can be found here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group and adapted from Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Facebook.