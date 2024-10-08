Man found dead in Jurong Lake Gardens had married last month, came to S’pore from Johor to work

Man found dead in Jurong Lake Gardens married recently

As investigations continue into the man found dead in Jurong Lake Gardens on Saturday morning (5 Oct), reports reveal that he had recently married.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased, a 25-year-old man known as Cai, had moved to Singapore from Johor, Malaysia last year to work.

Married just weeks before his passing

Cai and his wife had celebrated their wedding last month. On 9 Sept, his wife shared a photo of the couple dressed in wedding attire on her Facebook page, in anticipation of their big day.

She was garbed in a white gown, while Cai was in a white suit.

The couple’s wedding took place on 16 Sept, with Cai’s wife sharing moments of them signing their marriage documents and posing for family photos.

“Today I married the boy who said he wanted to marry me at first sight,” her post read.

“Thank you for being with me for these five years, you are the light in my world from beginning to end,” she added.

Just a week later, she posted more pictures from their wedding a, captioning them: “We are not related by blood, but we are each other’s closest person.”

The marriage was unfortunately cut short.

Following Cai’s passing, his wife reposted his obituary on 6 Oct, simply captioned with a crying emoji. It has since garnered more than 280 comments.

The obituary post has since been removed.

Came to Singapore alone

According to Shin Min Daily News, several friends and relatives have expressed their condolences on Facebook, but none mentioned how the accident happened.

According to investigations so far, Cai reportedly came to Singapore by himself a year ago, although details about his work remain unclear.

One friend, who is also working in Singapore, said he was in contact with Cai when he first arrived but did not know much about his job.

The 28-year-old described Cai as a friendly and outgoing person and said they had known each other for about four to five years.

The police have ruled out foul play, although investigations are still ongoing.

Cai’s body has been transported back to Johor on 6 Oct, with his funeral procession scheduled to take place today (8 Oct).

