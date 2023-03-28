Jurong Ramadan Bazaar Has Satay, Fresh Oysters & Turkish Desserts, Westies Can Dabao Iftar Food

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jurong Central Ramadan Bazaar Open From 10am To 10pm Daily Till 19 Apr

It’s the time of the year when Ramadan bazaars are in full swing and bustling with activity.

If you’re a Westie who’s unwilling to travel far but still wants satisfying iftar food, you’ll be glad to know that there’s a Ramadan bazaar in the hood.

Jurong Central Ramadan Bazaar 2023 boasts a host of food stalls, shopping options, and even game machines.

The bazaar will be running until 19 April, so be sure to take note of the details.

Options aplenty at Jurong Ramadan Bazaar for foodies in the West

The Jurong Central Ramadan Bazaar boasts quite a unique selection of food stalls, so there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Like other bazaars, there’s also a seating area so you can dig into your food while it’s still piping hot.

Those with a sweet tooth can sink their teeth into Turkish desserts like kunafe, a sweet pastry that’s usually stuffed with cheese and cream.

They’ll also get to eat baklava, a layered pastry dessert filled with chopped nuts.

Other rare finds include fresh oysters, with raw and grilled options.

Freshly prepared satay is also available for meat lovers.

Or, enjoy some roti boyan with sambal for a satisfying kick to satiate spice cravings.

Other crowd-favourite delicacies to munch on include vadai, kueh, and many others.

After you’ve eaten your fill, wash everything down and cleanse your palate with an assortment of colourful drinks.

Jalan jalan at shopping stalls

Those who want to take a break to digest before continuing their eating spree can do so at the shopping stalls available in the bazaar.

Need some new threads for Hari Raya? Drop by the clothing stalls to find your new festive fit.

There is also a stall selling Hari Raya goodies for those who wish to stock up on them to prepare for visitors.

Or, if shopping is not your thing, pass the time by catching some plushies in claw machines.

Alternatively, if you have restless little ones, keep them happy and occupied with the mini game machines.

Fun for the whole family

Besides getting to shop and eat, bazaars like these also provide a great opportunity to bond with your loved ones.

This year, the Jurong Central Ramadan Bazaar is conveniently located at a basketball court beside Block 496 Jurong West Street 41.

The large area allows for more stalls to fit in one space, so you’ll definitely be getting your trip’s worth if you decide to head down.

Here’s how to get there:

Jurong Central Ramadan Bazaar

Address: 496 Jurong West Street 41, Singapore 640496

Dates: 23 Mar – 19 Apr

Nearest MRT station: Lakeside

