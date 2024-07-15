Jurong stall gives away S$2,000 worth of free fruit after brawl with durian stall owner

Jurong stall holds ‘free fruit’ promotion to apologise to residents

A shocking brawl outside a durian stall in Jurong last week has had an unexpected positive effect on residents.

They received S$2,000 worth of free fruit from one of the stall owners involved, by way of apology.

Jurong stall held ‘free fruit’ promotion on 14 July

A stall selling fruit and vegetables in Block 964 Jurong West Street 91 held a special promotion on Sunday (14 July) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

This drew a large number of residents to the stall, a reader said.

The paper observed that about 20 to 30 customers were outside the stall collecting free fruit or buying discounted ones.

Jurong stall gave away free fruit to apologise to residents

When interviewed, stall owner Mr Lan (transliterated from Mandarin) said his stall would hold half-price promotions from time to time.

However, after the brawl on Thursday (11 July), he decided to stage a fruit giveaway to apologise to residents.

He spent S$2,000 to import the fruits and had them delivered by midnight.

That included 200kg of durians, which were distributed from 5am.

Unsurprisingly, they were all snapped up within two hours.

Besides the King Of Fruits, he also had lychees, cherries and watermelons, he added.

Both stalls ‘doing their own thing’

As for the durian stall involved in the brawl, it was also open for business.

A worker there told Shin Min that they’re “not affected” by the incident.

Both stalls are just “doing their own thing”, he added.

Police arrested 3 men after fight among rival stalls

The scene was a far cry from the tension of Thursday, when the police had to be called at 7.45pm.

Footage posted on Facebook showed an altercation involving three men, including Mr Lan, in front of the durian stall.

When he was outnumbered and had a durian thrown at his head, he left only to return with a long knife.

When the police arrived, they arrested three men — aged 30, 52, and 58 — for affray.

The two older men were also sent to hospital.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Also read: Man brandishes knife after getting smashed by durian in Jurong, 3 men arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.