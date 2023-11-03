Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange Opening On 26 Nov, Connected To Jurong East MRT

Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange To Open On 26 Nov

Westies take note: the brand new Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange (JTHBI) will be opening at the end of this month.

From 26 Nov, commuters in the area can look forward to improved connectivity and more inclusive public transport facilities.

These include wheelchair-accessible toilets and a baby care room with automatic doors.

The new interchange will even have dedicated toilets and a lounge for staff.

In addition, there will be a new bus service so that Tengah residents may have easier access to key amenities in Jurong East Town Centre.

Complements Jurong East MRT Station & Jurong East Bus Interchange

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the 26 Nov opening of JTHBI via a press release on Friday (3 Nov).

They also shared about it on their official Facebook page.

According to the press release, the JTHBI will complement Jurong East MRT Station and Bus Interchange.

Connecting the three of them are covered linkways and a pedestrian overhead bridge with lifts.

“This ensures convenient access between all three transport nodes, with a fully-sheltered route available for commuters,” LTA elaborated.

Located along Venture Drive, JTHBI will provide increased bus capacity to serve future developments in the area.

To facilitate smooth bus operations, Venture Drive will be extended so that it connects Jurong East Street 11 with Jurong Gateway Road.

LTA expects this extension to be ready for public use early this month.

More commuter-friendly facilities at Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange

Great connectivity aside, young families, seniors, and those with mobility challenges will be glad to know that JTHBI was designed to be more accessible for them.

For instance, the entrances have barrier-free access and all boarding berths have priority queue zones with seats.

There are also wheelchair-friendly toilets, a wheelchair-friendly changing room, a baby care room, and even a commuter care room should anyone need some space to themselves.

All of these have automatic sliding doors with touchless sensors.

The wheelchair-accessible changing room and baby care rooms will additionally play an audio cue to alert users whenever the doors are opening or closing.

Last but not least, there are amenities for interchange staff too, including dedicated toilets, a cleaner’s room, and a staff lounge.

Introduction of new bus Service 870

Residents in Tengah town will benefit from the introduction of bus Service 870, which will connect them to Jurong East Town Centre.

The new bus service will travel along corridors including Jurong East Central as well as Bukit Batok West Avenues 3 and 6.

On top of that, there will be slight changes to two existing bus services’ routes.

Bus Service 78 will be extended along Jurong Gateway Road and Venture Drive so that it operates out of JTHBI.

As for Service 160, it will cover Jurongn Gateway Road and Venture Drive before stopping at JTHBI.

It will no longer call at Jurong East Bus Interchange for a more seamless bus-rail connection.

These route changes will take effect on 26 Nov, as will the commencement of Service 870.

LTA noted that the public may find information on all these changes at all relevant bus stops and interchanges. Commuters may also approach staff if they need assistance.

“We seek commuters’ understanding that our bus operators may require some time to familiarise themselves with the operations of the new bus interchange,” LTA urged in their press release.

“Bus operators, with support from LTA, will monitor the situation closely and make any necessary adjustments to ensure smooth bus journeys for commuters.”

