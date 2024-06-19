Justin Timberlake charged with drink driving, arresting officer was supposedly too young to recognise him

Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated in New York

Justin Timberlake has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

The pop star and 90s heartthrob was arrested on Tuesday (18 June) after being pulled over for running a stop sign and driving on the wrong side of the road, the BBC reported.

He has since been released without bail, but not before the news of his arrest — as well as his mugshot and a photo of him in handcuffs — went viral on social media.

Pulled over for ignoring stop sign & veering out of traffic lane

According to a police statement posted by People, Timberlake ignored a stop sign and failed to “maintain his lane of travel” while driving his 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor, an affluent town in the Hamptons, New York.

The incident occurred around 12.37am.

An officer pulled the 43-year-old singer over and arrested him after determining that he was “in an intoxicated condition”.

The BBC reported that Timberlake was described to have “bloodshot and glassy” eyes. There was also a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage . . . emanating from his breath”.

Despite claiming that he only had “one martini”, his speech was slowed, he “performed poorly” on all sobriety tests, and he allegedly refused to take a breathalyser test, the New York Post noted.

Timberlake was subsequently taken into custody and held overnight before being arraigned at 9.30am.

The Daily Mail published a photo of a handcuffed Timberlake walking from police headquarters to the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated.

He was later released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on 27 July.

Arresting officer reportedly didn’t know who pop star was

One amusing detail that emerged was that the arresting officer was supposedly too young to recognise Timberlake, who was part of the boy band NSYNC before launching a successful solo career in the early 2000s.

A source told Page Six that Timberlake muttered “this is going to ruin the tour” under his breath upon being pulled over.

When the officer asked: “What tour?”, the singer replied: “The world tour.”

Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel and has two children with her, is in the midst of his ‘Forget Tomorrow’ World Tour.

The Sun reported that he is due back in court on the same day his tour kicks off in Europe.

However, his team is seeing what they can do is ensure that his concert in Poland goes ahead as planned.

