K9 Sniffer Dog That Helped Rescue Genting Highlands Landslide Victims Dies Of Cancer

K9 Sniffer Dog Blake That Helped In Genting Highlands Search & Rescue Operation Dies Of Lymphoma

In Dec 2022, the hearts of dog lovers everywhere broke upon seeing the image of Blake emerging from the site of the Genting Highlands landslide, looking tired and covered in mud.

It was later reported that the K9 sniffer dog had passed out from exhaustion after an intense two-day search for victims and survivors.

His heroism earned him the public’s adoration as well as accolades from the Malaysian government.

Sadly, Blake has recently passed away at the age of seven after being diagnosed with stage four lymphoma.

K9 sniffer dog put to sleep after aggressive spread of cancer

Malaysia’s Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) announced the tragic news on Facebook on Tuesday (19 Sep).

They revealed that the English Springer Spaniel was euthanised the day before (18 Sep) after being diagnosed with lymphoma on 15 Aug.

Prior to that, he had been hospitalised on 14 Sep after showing a loss of appetite and signs of lethargy.

However, Blake failed to respond to medication and treatment.

At the same time, doctors detected that the cancer had spread aggressively throughout his body.

At this point, his health had declined rapidly and there was no longer any hope of recovery.

With that, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JPBM) — to which Blake belongs — made a joint decision with the veterinarians to put him to sleep and end his suffering.

Blake contributed to numerous search & rescue operations

Reflecting on his short yet impactful life, KPKT wrote that Blake was instrumental in the success of various search & rescue (SAR) operations all over Malaysia.

Since his acquisition by JBPM from the United Kingdom in 2017, he had helped locate victims struck by various natural disasters, including a water surge and flood.

For his efforts in the Genting Highlands SAR operation, Blake had received a Golden Performance medal earlier this year, according to The Star.

His fellow canine heroes, Pop, Lady, and Grouse were recipients as well.

In ending the tribute, KPKT said that everyone in JPBM will miss Blake.

We will always value and remember the dedication you showed throughout your service. Goodbye, Blake.

Rest in peace, Blake. May you cross the Rainbow Bridge and enjoy an eternity of treats and playtime there.

Featured image adapted from KPKT Malaysia on Facebook and Bernama via The Sun Daily.