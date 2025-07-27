Ka-Soh Restaurant closing last outlet in Bukit Timah after 86 years of operations

Ka-Soh Restaurant closing on 28 Sept after lease expires

Ka-Soh Restaurant, a heritage eatery with 86 years of history, will be closing its last outlet at Greenwood Avenue in Bukit Timah.

Its last day of operations will be on 28 Sept, it announced in a Facebook post on Saturday (26 July).

Ka-Soh Restaurant thanks loyal customers in closing notice

In the post, Ka-Soh said “it’s the end of the road” as it is closing its doors for good.

The restaurant will not renew the lease once it expires, it revealed.

It did not elaborate on the reasons why, but added:

We are deeply grateful to loyal customers who have been with us for decades (and generations) and followed us from Chin Chew Street, then to Amoy and Outram and finally in Greenwood.

Brand started as a pushcart stall in 1939

Ka-Soh, which started as a humble pushcart stall in 1939, weathered challenges like World War II, the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak, the global economic depression and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in the 1950s, it was named Swee Kee Eating House and located at Chin Chew Street, off South Bridge Road.

After moving to Amoy Street in 1997, they adopted the name Swee Kee (Ka-Soh) Fish Head Noodle House.

“Ka soh” is “daughter-in-law” in Cantonese, and it refers to a long-serving waitress who worked there for over 40 years, according to ieatishootipost.sg.

They then opened a sister brand named Ka-Soh, which had two branches at College Road in Outram and the current Greenwood Avenue.

The College Road restaurant was even awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Other branches closed in 2021 & 2022

Unfortunately, Swee Kee closed in 2021 amid the pandemic after 26 years on Amoy Street.

It said the challenges of Covid-19 and its location in the Central Business District had “proved too much and too challenging for us to sustain with continued monthly losses in this current climate”.

The Outram outlet also shuttered in June 2022 after 20 years at College Road, leaving only the Greenwood Avenue restaurant in operation.

Ka-Soh Restaurant famous for Cantonese-style zi char fare

Ka-Soh is famous for its Cantonese-style zi char fare, especially its traditional fish soup.

However, fans have also raved over their signature prawn paste chicken as one of the best in Singapore.

To taste their fare one last time, head down before it’s too late.

Address: 22 Greenwood Avenue, Singapore 289218

Phone: 8754 7481

Opening hours: 11.30am-2pm, 5.30-9pm (Tues-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Tan Kah Kee

Website: https://ka-soh.com.sg/

