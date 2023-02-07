Peace Centre Kacang Puteh Stall Closes For Good As Owner Can’t Keep Up With Rent

Kacang Puteh Stall Outside Peace Centre Closes Permanently Due To Poor Business

Touted as the last of its kind in Singapore, the old-school kacang puteh stall outside Peace Centre has received its fair share of news coverage.

But that apparently hasn’t been enough to keep the business afloat.

Owner Mr Amirthaalangaram Moorthy has recently closed the stall for good, bringing over 50 years of history to an end.

Peace Centre kacang puteh seller struggling to keep business going

A check on Google shows that the famous Kacang Puteh Seller in Selegie is “permanently closed”.

Curious to find out more, MS News reached out to Mr Moorthy for further details.

He told us that apart from being unable to afford the rent, consistently poor sales played a part in his decision.

Daily earnings fell by up to 25%

Speaking to MS News, Mr Moorthy shared that before the Covid-19 pandemic, he was able to make between S$300 and S$400 in a day.

Then the pandemic restrictions kicked in and he had to close his stall for two months in 2020.

Even when the measures eased, Mr Moorthy saw a significant drop in footfall as most workers in the area worked from home, reported 8days.sg.

For the next two years, his business suffered. He noted a substantial drop in earnings, as he would take in only S$100 in a day.

With rental prices still at S$600, Mr Moorthy struggled to make ends meet. At one point, he claimed that he still had to pay rent even when he spent three months in India to visit a hospital there.

It’s unclear what the purpose for his visit was, but Mr Moorthy told MS News that he’s okay now.

He apparently isn’t the only one closing shop at Peace Centre, as the kacang puteh seller revealed that many other renters are moving out too.

While he didn’t disclose the reason for their departure, one can only assume it comes after the sale of Peace Centre in 2021 for S$650 million. Reports stated that there are plans to turn the site into a mixed-use development.

The end of a stall with a rich history

According to Yahoo News Singapore, Mr Moorthy’s grandfather first set up the kacang puteh business in a kampung in Hougang sometime in the 1960s.

He then passed the business down to his son, who subsequently passed it down to Mr Moorthy, who took the reigns in 2014.

With over 50 years of history, one can only imagine the heartbreak the owner must feel to have to bring things to a close.

To this, Mr Moorthy could only utter,

No choice, better to work other jobs.

Accepts fate but hopes for support for remaining business

Although customers will no longer be able to find Mr Moorthy and his stall at their usual spot anymore, his famous kacang puteh and other products aren’t gone forever.

Mr Moorthy is still peddling his wares at events and functions, so anyone who’d like to engage his services can simply call him at 9740 6070.

Hopefully, he’ll continue to receive support from those who enjoy the snacks he serves. Who knows, the stall could make a comeback one day, even if it’s at a different location.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Low Po-Yu on Facebook.