Residents at Kallang Bahru HDB block concerned as over 60 deity statues line corridor

In the Kallang Bahru area, a resident has filled the corridor of an HDB flat with several deity statues of various sizes, resembling a small temple, 8world News reported.

Neighbours who feel uneasy about the statues take detours, while a wheelchair user complained about potentially knocking over the statues.

Corridor at Kallang Bahru HDB block filled with over 60 statues

According to 8world News, a corridor at Block 64 Kallang Bahru has been filled with more than 60 statues of various deities.

They include laughing Buddhas, Guanyin Bodhisattvas, the King of Hell, Malay and Indian deities, Jesus, and Fu Lu Shou.

These items are placed alongside a bevvy of decorative items, including money toads, dragon turtles, qilins (a Chinese mythical creature), and carp.

Both sides of the corridor were filled with objects — the right side contained bicycles, stainless steel cabinets, cardboard boxes, styrofoam boxes, paint cans, and renovation tools.

Meanwhile, there was also a large table with two chairs, with snacks, tape, egg cartons, and rulers on the table.

Residents blocked by items in corridor, especially wheelchair users

Neighbours told 8world News that the clutter obstructed wheelchair users and medical personnel from passing through easily.

Some residents said they would avoid using this corridor and opt to take the lift on the other side of the floor.

They also raised concerns about safety hazards, especially for the elderly residents in the area.

Win, a domestic helper living on the same floor, told reporters that she lives in the same house with her 90-year-old employer, who has weak legs and needs to use a wheelchair to go out.

“The corridor is a bit blocked by debris, so I have to be extra careful when pushing a wheelchair through here because I am worried about knocking down the statue. I usually use the elevator on the other side to avoid passing through here,” she said.

Another neighbour said: “I also need a wheelchair. There are too many things in the corridor. Sometimes my maid can’t push it, so I have to get up and walk home slowly.”

Fortunately, I can still walk, but what should I do otherwise?

Others also expressed understanding and respect for others’ faith but emphasised that public areas should remain clear for users.

One resident mentioned feeling uneasy when passing by the statues at night and worried about children accidentally knocking them over.

Town council to investigate

When 8world News reporters attempted to contact the homeowner responsible for the statutes, there had been no response.

A neighbour with the name Emma mentioned that the unit was occupied by an Indian sibling pair who were friendly and had been displaying the statues for several years.

In response to inquiries, Jalan Besar Town Council said it would send personnel to investigate the situation.

