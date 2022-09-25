Kampong Glam Food & Entertainment Festival Has Live Music & Outdoor Cinema, Free Entry For Most Events

Kampong Glam Food & Entertainment Festival Is Held In Conjunction With F1 Singapore Grand Prix

As Singapore gears up for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix this coming weekend, those not heading to the races won’t be left idling.

Kampong Glam is currently holding a 10-day food and entertainment festival in conjuction with the event.

It offers various experiences to keep visitors busy, including street parties, a food truck area and outdoor cinema.

Better yet, entry to most of the events is free.

Kampong Glam festival till 2 Oct

The 10-day festival, named GLAMboyant, lasts till next Sunday (2 Oct), according to a media release sent to MS News.

It spans five hotspots across the presinct, each boasting “unique experiences” for all visitors.

Here’s a rundown of each area and what they have to offer:

1. Foodyard at Aliwal Street Carpark

No Singapore event is complete without nosh to fill participants’ tummies, so Aliwal Street Carpark will be transformed into a “Foodyard”.

More than 10 food trucks there offer street food favourites for outdoor dining.

Some of the vendors include The Satayman, Yok_Makanz and Picanhas’.

Besides food and drinks, the Foodyard will also have performances to entertain patrons as they dine.

On the weekdays, watch out for local podcasters and Youtubers like comedian Suhaimi Yusof (27 Sep), OKLETSGO (28 Sep) and The Horror Stories POV (29 Sep).

This coming weekend, look forward to grovvy tunes from live DJs, local bands and buskers.

There’ll also be a street dance competition where dance crews and duos can win as much as S$5,000.

While S$5 tickets for Foodyard were selling on Lazada for those above 13, a post on Kampong Gelam’s Facebook page on Sunday (25 Sep) said that entry to Foodyard and the shows is free.

2. Outdoor cinema at Sultan Gate

If you prefer your entertainment to be more passive, an outdoor cinema has been set up at Sultan Gate for people to sit back, relax and catch a movie under the stars.

There, a range of blockbusters like Shang-Chi, The Greatest Showman, (500) Days of Summer and The Batman will be screening at specific times over the next week.

However, this is one of the few events that are not free — tickets cost S$20 per person, and can be bought from Klook.

Customers should also note that this is a silent cinema. They’ll have to download the Cinewav app on Apple or Google Play to listen to the movie via their earpieces.

Snacks are allowed, and can be bought from Foodyard.

Check out the list of movies available and their showtimes on Klook.

Before the F1 comes to town, a pop-up F1 Truck will also grace Sultan Gate on Tuesday and Wednesday (27-28 Sep).

It’ll come with games like a racing simulator and various arcade table games. F1 merchandise can also be purchased.

3. Street music at Haji Lane

Music fans who prefer a more “raw” setting can head to Haji Lane, the famous shopping and nightlife street.

There, a line-up of guest DJs like DJ Zart (Afro Beats), DJ Snickaz (EDM) and DJ Kelibre (Guaracha Drop) will provide street-side entertainment.

4. Extreme bike sports at Sultan Gate Park

Thrill seekers can get their speed fix at Sultan Gate Park by viewing performances by professional BMX riders, street demos and Airbag jump shows.

These programmes will take place over the weekend of 1 to 2 Oct.

Those who want to try their hand at the stunts can register for free BMX Freestyle Workshops guided by experts by contacting 84682575. Airdroz’s Airbag Jump Sessions are also available at S$20 per head by contacting 98279085.

The sessions take place during the weekdays from 26 to 29 Sep, while BMX Freestyle Workshops are also offered over the weekend.

5. Traditional dance at Baghdad Street & Bussorah Street

If your proclivities tend towards the more refined, take in the tranditional dance performances at Baghdad Street and Bussorah Street.

These were included in the programme to showcase the heritage and roots of the Kampong Glam presinct.

Some of the acts include: Zapin by Sriwana, Samrah by The Samrah Club and Dikir Barat by Mak Yong Kedek.

There will also be traditional percussion beats from Kompang by Cucu Datok Merah, as well as a silat showcase by Sunda Pajajaran.

Kampong Glam festival will have workshops & tours

For educational family fun, the festival will conduct art and craft workshops featuring art created from upcycled bottles, acrylic fluid jamming, guided oil painting and guided mixed media classes.

Participants can perhaps even contribute to the iconic street art of Kampong Glam in a Grafitti Crash Course workshop led by established graffiti artists.

If you’re keen to know more about Kampong Glam itself, take part in the Kampong Gelam Walking Tour: Royalty to Trendy.

The tour will help participants explore the nooks and crannies of the neighbourhood with ease.

Another tour, the Aminah Goes Vroom by Let’s Go Tour, is a “theatrical tour” led by a woman named Cik Aminah who’s supposedly 86 years old.

She will tell personal stories as she leads the tour, taking walkers through the changing faces of history.

A full programme for the coming week

With a full programme of activities for the coming week, Kampong Glam will ensure that non-race fans won’t feel out as the F1 rolls into town.

As several roads around Marina Bay and the Padang will be closed, perhaps it’s advisable to divert to Kampong Glam instead, where the roads will definitely be open for fun.

For more information on performance line-ups and schedules, do visit the Kampong Glam official website.

In the meantime, here are some details to know before heading down:

GLAMboyant

Date: 23 Sep to 2 Oct

Opening Hours: 3-11pm (Mon-Thu), 12 noon-11pm (Fri-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Bugis, Nicoll Highway

Official Website: Visit Kampong Glam

Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

Featured image adapted from Visit Kampong Gelam on Facebook and courtesy of Multikulti Pte Ltd.