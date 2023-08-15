Tampines Mall Has New Food Court Selling Thai Cuisine & Spanish Tapas, Pending Halal Certification

New Food Court Kawan Kawan Opens At Tampines Mall Basement

Muslim diners in Tampines now have even more options for lunch or dinner in the area, with a new food court, Kawan Kawan, opening at Tampines Mall.

A halal food hall concept operated by Fei Siong Group, Kawan Kawan is located at Basement 1 of the mall and features a dizzying array of food.

Additionally, from today (15 Aug) until 14 Sep, you can get their signature three-layer milk tea at a 50% discount if you purchase any main course.

Apparently, the food court is in the midst of obtaining Halal certification.

Kawan Kawan food court opens at B1 Tampines Mall

Tampines Mall announced the food court’s opening on Tuesday (15 Aug).

According to I Love Tampines, Kawan Kawan has taken over the space previously occupied by Crystal Jade and comprises seven different stalls.

Among them are standard fares like chicken rice and noodles. But what set the establishment apart are the sections dedicated to Thai food and Spanish tapas.

You’ll have to wait a while before the Spanish tapas stall officially opens, though.

In the meantime, you can try Thai boat noodles and chicken rice, or other offerings such as Hokkien mee and claypot rice.

The drink stall seems to have some interesting items too, such as Nutella thick toast.

Seats are a mix of booths with cushioned backrests on the wall, as well as wooden chairs with rattan features to match the hanging lamps.

As you’d expect with food courts, the prices are a little higher than what you can find at hawker centres.

I Love Tampines stated that all the stores will be Halal, just that they’re still waiting on their certifications.

Exclusive opening offer on three-layer milk tea

To celebrate the opening, Kawan Kawan is offering their signature three-layer milk tea at half price with any purchase of a main course.

The offer will only be available till 14 Sep, so make sure to be among the first customers to enjoy the deal.

Here’s how you can get to the food court:

Kawan Kawan

Address: #B1-11, Tampines Mall, 4 Tampines Central 5, Singapore 529510

Opening hours: Drink stall 9am – 10pm, food stalls 10am – 10pm (last orders for all at 9pm)

Nearest MRT station: Tampines

Social media: Facebook

For other halal food options, check out Tokyo Shokudo at Tampines Mall.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kawan Kawan on Facebook and I Love Tampines on Facebook.