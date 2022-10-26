‘Milkshake’ Singer Kelis Shares Video Of Women In S’pore Touching Her Hair, Expresses Discomfort

“Milkshake” Star Kelis Posts Video Of Women In Singapore Touching Her Hair Without Consent

If you lived through the 2000s, you would most likely be familiar with the hit song “Milkshake”.

Earlier this month, Kelis, the American R&B singer, paid a visit to Singapore for the Formula One weekend.

However, she experienced an uncomfortable situation in a coffeeshop where two women touched her hair without consent. Unfortunately, this was a case where her milkshake brought unwanted attention to her yard.

Kelis shares video of women touching her hair

Last Saturday (22 Oct), the singer took to Instagram to share a video of the troubling experience, with the caption “I don’t even know what to say here.”

In the video, Kelis is sitting at a kopitiam with her friend who was filming the incident.

Behind her, two women, who appeared to be workers at the kopitiam, touch and playwith her long braided hair as Kelis flashes a resigned look at the camera, nodding her head.

Amazed by its length, the women inspect and feel her hair thoroughly, questioning if it is her real hair in Mandarin.

In response, the singer turns back and touches the hair of one of the women as well, who gave her the thumbs-up sign.

Turning back to the camera, she laughs awkwardly as her friend tells her to “just embrace it”.

“Oh, I like to be touched,” she replies in a sarcastic tone.

Netizens outraged at the women’s behaviour

Kelis’s post has since garnered over 30,000 likes and 3,357 comments at the time of writing.

She explained in comments that she was caught off-guard and reacted that way as she was in a foreign country.

The women were also “enamoured as they should be”, she said.

A netizen also said that the women didn’t seem to understand it was ridiculous to touch a stranger, to which she agreed.

However, some Singaporeans also clarified that the women were likely not locals. They apologised for what she had to go through.

No matter their nationality, the situation that Kelis experienced was definitely troubling, as her personal space and boundaries were invaded by strangers.

Hopefully, this is a one-off incident and does not leave a bad impression on the pop star if she decides to visit Singapore again.

