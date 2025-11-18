Ex-S’pore Idol judge Ken Lim gets 13 months’ jail for molesting 25-year-old woman during work interview

‘Inherent power imbalance’: Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim gets 13 months’ jail for molest

Former Singapore Idol judge and veteran music producer Ken Lim was sentenced to 13 months’ jail on Tuesday (18 Nov) for molesting a 25-year-old woman at the Hype Records office in 2021.

Lim, 61, was convicted in September after a full trial. Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng ruled that the woman was a truthful witness, while Lim was “untruthful” in denying the allegations.

It is the second of five sex-related trials Lim is facing.

Molestation happened during her third interview

The offence took place on 23 Nov 2021 during the victim’s third work-related interview with Lim.

She testified that Lim had made suggestive comments during multiple meetings and that on that third occasion, he asked her to kiss him.

She complied but felt disgusted after doing it, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

She said Lim then instructed her to kiss him again, but with more passion. While she did so, he allegedly groped her chest CNA reported.

Shocked, she pulled away. She later confided in her boyfriend and a female friend, both of whom testified in court.

Her friend described the experience as “quite traumatic,” recalling that the woman had said Lim wanted to “tie her up.”

Judge: Lim exploited “inherent power imbalance”

Judge Lee found that Lim had exploited his authority as the interviewer.

She noted that he “cultivated an image of authority and expertise by mentioning names of local celebrities and telling the complainant how he had trained them”.

This created circumstances which enabled him to commit the offence.

The judge said the role-play kissing was framed as part of the interview process, and that Lim used the moment to molest her.

The “inherent power imbalance”, she added, made the victim reluctant to report him.

As Lim had claimed trial and “did not display any remorse”, he was not eligible for any reduction of sentence for a guilty plea.

One month of the jail sentence was imposed in lieu of caning, as offenders above 50 cannot be caned.

Remaining charges withdrawn

This case was the second of five slated trials involving accusations from five women.

In a previous trial, Lim cited his long career in the entertainment industry, insisting, “If I was so ridiculous, I won’t be where I am today.”

Lim had previously been acquitted in 2024 of making sexual comments to a different woman.

Following his molestation conviction, lead prosecutor James Chew applied to withdraw the remaining five charges under Section 147(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to CNA, the court granted the withdrawal, meaning the remaining trials will not proceed.

Lim, represented by Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, has indicated he will appeal his conviction and sentence, ST reported. He is out on bail pending the appeal.

For molestation, offenders may face up to two years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the punishments — though Lim cannot be caned due to his age.

