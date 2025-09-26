Ken Lim found guilty of molesting 25-year-old at record label office, judge calls him ‘unreliable witness’

Ken Lim found guilty in molestation trial, judge calls him ‘an unreliable witness willing to make bald claims’

Former ‘Singapore Idol’ judge and music producer Ken Lim has been found guilty of molesting a 25-year-old woman during a work-related interview at the Hype Records office on Henderson Road in 2021.

The 61-year-old, best known for his blunt television persona, was found guilty on Friday (26 Sept) after contesting the charge in court.

It is the second of five sex-related trials Lim is facing.

He had been acquitted in December 2024 in an earlier case involving alleged sexual remarks made to another woman in 2012.

Victim found credible, Lim’s defence rejected

Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng accepted the woman’s account, describing her as “a truthful witness who did not attempt to embellish her testimony”.

By contrast, she found Lim to be “an unreliable witness willing to make bald claims to defend his own interest”.

The victim testified that during her third meeting with Lim on 23 Nov 2021, he asked her to kiss him.

As she complied, he slipped his hand under her top and groped her chest.

Lim’s lawyers argued that the act would have required “a lot of contortion”.

He himself told the court it was “awkward to impossible”, pointing to his “small palms” and short arms.

Lim also cited his long career in the entertainment industry, insisting: “If I was so ridiculous, I won’t be where I am today.”

The judge dismissed these arguments, noting there was “no doubt” the act could have taken place since the pair were kissing in close proximity at Lim’s request.

Police statement undermined his defence

Judge Lee also highlighted contradictions between Lim’s police statement and his courtroom testimony.

In his earlier statement, Lim admitted to calling the woman “babe”, dimming the lights, touching her lower back and sending her a message saying he could tie her up.

These details aligned with the victim’s evidence.

In court, however, he emphatically denied them all.

Judge Lee said this reinforced his unreliability, adding that his claim of being misled by officers into signing an inaccurate statement was “blatantly fabricated” as he had made numerous handwritten amendments before signing.

No evidence of fame-seeking motive

The defence also argued that the woman had fabricated the allegation because she was disappointed not to have received an immediate offer from Hype Records and thought a scandal might boost her profile.

However, the judge said there was no evidence to support this claim.

She further observed that victims of sexual assault may not disclose every detail when confiding in friends or partners, and that omissions or inconsistencies in their accounts do not undermine the truthfulness of their testimony.

Lim, who attended the hearing with family members, shook his head when the guilty verdict was delivered.

For this conviction of outrage of modesty, he faces up to two years in jail or a fine. As he is over 50, he cannot be caned.

The case has been adjourned to 6 Oct for a hearing on his application to travel overseas. Mitigation and sentencing are scheduled for 18 Nov.

Lim continues to face three other pending cases involving different women, which will be dealt with separately.

Also read: Woman comes forward after 11 years to report Ken Lim for alleged sexual insults

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and perfectgroupies on YouTube.