Olympic shooter & Internet sensation Kim Ye-Ji collapses at press conference on 9 Aug

Olympic silver medallist Kim Ye-Ji collapses at press conference

Kim Ye-Ji, a South Korean Olympic silver medallist and viral sensation, collapsed at a press conference on Friday (9 Aug).

The 31-year-old pistol shooter made waves at the Paris Olympic Games this year after images of her competing in her sport went viral.

According to Reuters, she regained consciousness before being taken to the local hospital in Imsil, South Korea.

Collapse likely due to exhaustion, says county official

Kim was speaking at a press conference in Imsil, a county she represented for seven years, before her collapse.

A county official said that Kim did not receive CPR after her collapse, contrary to some reports that have been circulated.

In video footage, Kim could be seen conscious as she was wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Kim would remain in hospital until she makes a full recovery, said the official.

The athlete had seemingly collapsed due to stress and exhaustion accumulated during the Paris Olympics.

Cool shooter exuding main character energy

Kim’s futuristic glasses and cool demeanor have earned her many monikers including “smiling assassin”.

She returned to South Korea with a silver medal in the 10m air pistol event.

Unfortunately, despite setting the world record for the 25m pistol event earlier this year, she failed to qualify for the women’s finals at the 2024 Olympics.

Featured image adapted from Getty Images via NPR and @oniontaker on X.