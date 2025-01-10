Couple in China gets married 20 years after pretend wedding in kindergarten

Couple paired up for fake wedding in kindergarten get married for real 20 years later

About 20 years ago, two kindergarteners in China were paired up to play the roles of a bride and groom for a Children’s Day performance.

Fast forward to 2025, and the two were walking down the aisle once more — this time for real.

The love story quickly went viral, with netizens swooning over the couple’s remarkable journey.

‘Rekindled past connection’ after seeing clip of kindergarten performance

According to local news reports, the groom, Mr Zheng (surname transliterated from Chinese), explained that he and the bride didn’t even know each other before being cast in their kindergarten wedding roleplay.

They weren’t in the same cohort and lost touch after graduation.

That changed in 2022 when a recording of their school performance was shared in a class group chat.

Mr Zheng’s mother suggested tracking down the girl in the video to see if they could “rekindle their past connection”.

With the help of their kindergarten teacher, they reconnected — and, as luck would have it, both were single at the time.

Netizens say teacher deserves big red packet

On Tuesday (7 Jan), the couple recreated their childhood roles, donning wedding attires similar to those from their kindergarten performance.

This time, however, instead of playing pretend, they were truly walking hand in hand as husband and wife — a moment they described as remarkably serendipitous.

Their fairy tale-like romance quickly sparked lively discussions online.

Some netizens joked that their kindergarten teacher deserved a big red packet for helping bring Mr Zheng and his wife together after so many years.

Others remarked that fate works in mysterious ways, with many feeling that their relationships were meant to be.

Featured image adapted from Weibo via ETtoday.