Kinderland Woodlands Mart Principal Removed From Post During Abuse Investigation, Redeployed To Other Roles

Kinderland Woodlands Mart Principal Redeployed Amid Abuse Probe

Kinderland announced in a statement that they dismissed the principal of the Woodlands Mart branch from her duties.

The Woodlands branch was the centre of controversy in videos showing a teacher allegedly abusing the children.

The principal, Ms Mahirah Yasid, was redeployed to other roles in the company while the abuse investigation continued.

Multiple allegations claimed that Ms Mahirah ignored the cases of abuse at her branch.

Kinderland Woodlands Mart principal removed from post

Police arrested Lin Min, the 33-year-old teacher pictured in the viral videos, on 28 Aug.

Since then, a slew of accusations have been cast against Kinderland by numerous parents.

Teacher B, the anonymous video taker, claimed that the principal Ms Mahirah Yasid dismissed her complaints about the abuse of children on two occasions, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Yesterday (31 Aug), Kinderland released a press statement announcing the removal of Ms Mahirah from her current duties. They also urged the public to “refrain from speculation”.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the company redeployed her to other roles and stopped her from participating in children’s activities.

In addition, ST reported on allegations that Ms Mahirah denied complaints from parents that injuries to their children such as bite marks took place at the preschool.

Kinderland general manager defends former principal

Mr Seet Lee Kiang, general manager of Kinderland Singapore, defended Ms Mahirah, according to ST.

He purported that Ms Mahirah did not have the “intention to downplay or cover up” the alleged abuse, but that “her communication with parents may have been vague” due to stress.

Mr Seet also disputed Teacher B’s account, claiming that she never approached Ms Mahirah about Lin’s abuse.

Kinderland garnered controversy when they announced a ban on staff using their personal devices. Netizens claimed that they intended to stop whistleblowers from leaking more abuse.

Mr Seet said that the ban was so the teachers could “focus on the children”. He added that staff could use phones in an emergency.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

