Kinderland Now Disallows Staff From Using Personal Devices During Teaching Hours To Protect Kids’ Privacy

Kinderland Implements New Policy Of Disallowing Staff From Using Personal Devices

Following the viral videos depicting alleged abuse by Kinderland teachers in Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang, the preschool has implemented a new policy to protect their children’s privacy.

From now on, Kinderland staff are not allowed to use their personal devices when teaching.

The latest change in policy was announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (30 Aug).

New Kinderland policy on usage of personal devices during teaching hours

According to the post, Kinderland said it is now a policy that staff should not use their personal devices during teaching hours.

Instead, the preschool encourages them to use the Pre-School Management App with company-issued devices.

The move aims to prevent the misuse of photos and videos of their schoolkids and to safeguard their privacy.

Kinderland also noted that the company-issued devices can be used to manage all communications with parents, such as sharing photos and videos through the management app to inform parents of their child’s progress.

On Tuesday night (29 Aug), the preschool also issued a statement, saying it would step up measures to ensure the well-being of their children, such as expanding the installation of CCTVs to children activity areas and classrooms.

Prior to this, there were no CCTVs in Kinderland classrooms due to privacy protection.

Two incidents of abuse went viral

Earlier this week, incidents of alleged abuse at Kinderland’s Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang centres were captured in viral videos on Facebook.

A 33-year-old ex-teacher at the Woodlands outlet was subsequently charged and remanded at IMH.

As for the incident at Choa Chu Kang centre, a 48-year-old woman had been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt.

