Former Kinderland Teacher Who Allegedly Mistreated Children Charged & Remanded At IMH, Injunction Application Rejected

Former Kinderland Teacher Charged For Allegedly Ill-Treating Child, Remanded At IMH

The former Kinderland teacher who allegedly ill-treated children under her care has officially been charged.

She is currently in remand at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) following her arrest.

Her lawyer attempted to get an injunction to keep her identity under wraps, claiming that revealing her name might reveal the children’s identities too.

However, the court rejected the application.

The case will return to court on 13 Sep.

Former Kinderland teacher charged under Children & Young Persons Act

According to The Straits Times (ST), the ex-teacher in question is a 33-year-old Singaporean named Lin Min.

She appeared in court via video link on Wednesday (30 Aug).

The court levied one charge of ill-treating a child under the Children and Young Persons Act against Lin.

On 30 June around 4pm, she allegedly poured water into the mouth of a 23-month-old girl after forcing her to lie down.

The police said they received a report at about 1pm on Monday (28 Aug) about videos circulating online.

The clips show a preschool teacher allegedly abusing young children.

ST reported that officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the woman and arrested her within six hours of the report.

A gag order prevents the disclosure of the victim’s details and the exact location of the incident.

However, the caption of the footage circulating online claims that the incidents took place at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart.

Earlier, Kinderland released a statement addressing the incidents at the Woodlands and Choa Chu Kang centres.

Injunction application to protect ex-teacher’s identity denied

In a separate report, Shin Min Daily News reported that Lin’s lawyer tried applying for an injunction to protect her identity.

They claimed that as she was a preschool teacher, revealing her identity might in turn unveil the identities of the victims as well.

However, the court rejected the application.

Lin is currently in remand at IMH. The court has adjourned the case until 13 Sep.

If found guilty, Lin faces jail time of up to eight years and a fine of up to S$8,000.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.