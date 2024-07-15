Wildlife enthusiast captures high-definition shots of venomous king cobra in Sungei Buloh

Wildlife enthusiast spots venomous king cobra in Sungei Buloh

A wildlife enthusiast in Singapore has recently captured high-quality photos of a venomous king cobra in Sungei Buloh.

40-year-old IT professional Prashanta Kumar Mohanty shared the National Geographic-worthy photos on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Saturday (13 July).

Speaking to MS News, Mr Mohanty shared that he had spotted the reptile lurking among fallen leaves in the morning of 26 June, before it began to make its way up a nearby tree.

“I couldn’t believe to my eyes by looking at his size. It’s huge,” he said.

He added: “I spent almost two hours there… took some good pictures and a video and returned happily.”

Mr Mohanty also posted a Youtube clip of the male snake maneuvering its way around the forest.

Spotted snake a day prior

Mr Mohanty told MS News that he had initially spotted the male king cobra a day before the posted sighting.

Hoping to capture some clear shots of king cobras, he had made his way to the wetland reserve at around 4.30pm on 25 June.

Despite the heavy rain, Mr Mohanty covered his camera with a raincoat, determined to find the infamous reptile.

He eventually stumbled across a male king cobra resting on the left side of the broadwalk under a bush.

“I just looked at him for some time while the king cobra was starting at me,” he shared.

Not far ahead, Mr Mohanty also spotted a female king cobra slithering among fallen leaves.

As he did not get clear shots of the two reptiles, Mr Mohanty returned the next day, where he captured high-definition photos of the male king cobra.

Pointing out that he had been observing king cobras in the area for more than a year, he said he maintained a safe distance while taking his shots.

Nature lovers gush over photos

Several nature lovers flocked to the comments to commend Mr Mohanty for his high quality photos.

Others warned of the dangers when coming face-to-face with a king cobra.

Overall, many Facebook users noted how “lucky” Mr Mohanty was to come across the infamous reptile.

Featured image adapted from Prashanta Kumar Mohanty on Facebook.