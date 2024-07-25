King’s Guard horse bites tourist standing under ‘horse may bite’ sign outside museum in London

Tourist collapses after getting bitten by King’s Guard horse under ‘horse may bite’ sign

On 22 July, a video of a female tourist getting bitten by a King’s Guard horse outside the Household Cavalry Museum in London went viral.

The tourist, who was waiting in line to take a photo with the King’s Guard, seemingly went too close to the horse, despite the sign above her saying: “Horses may kick or bite”.

Due to her close proximity to the horse, the horse turned to bite her on the arm before the guard pulled its reins to release her.

Located in Whitehall, London, the Household Cavalry Museum showcases The King’s Mounted Bodyguard and is a popular tourist destination in London.

King’s Guard horse bites tourist who gets too close

The incident reportedly took place on 21 July, USA Today reports.

The video of the incident, posted on YouTube by user BUSKA IN THE PARK, shows tourists coming up to take photos with the King’s Guard who is sitting on a black stallion.

The horse had already tried to nip at other tourists before the tourist in question came to take her photo with the Guard. The tourist wearing a black shirt, a black cap, and sunglasses stepped closer to the horse for the photo.

Shortly afterwards, the horse turned to bite her on the arm, causing her to cry out in pain.

The King’s Guard immediately pulled the horse’s reins and the horse released her promptly.

The tourist swiftly walked away from the horse, holding her arm.

Several visitors then approached to take a look at her injuries.

A man in a navy jacket, who was seemingly a member of her touring party, administered first aid as she squatted in pain from the bite.

Police officers assist tourist

A later video shows that the female tourist seemingly fainted.

The video shows a group of tourists, seemingly members of her touring group, surrounding her and inspecting her condition.

Realising she needed help, the OP went to ask police officers standing nearby for assistance.

Two officers advanced to see her, telling the crowd to step back.

One officer kneeled beside the fainted tourist to check on her for a few minutes minutes, while onlookers persisted in standing around.

Two more officers were seen approaching the scene afterwards.

Netizens blame tourist for ignoring warning sign

Netizens online blamed the tourist for standing too close to the horse.

One netizen commented that she should have paid attention to the warning sign.

Another commenter placed the blame completely on the tourist for ignoring the sign and standing too close to the horse.

Another shared that the King’s Guard horse is aggressive and advised people not to get so close.

