Woman investigated for sexual harassment after kissing BTS’ Jin at fan hug event

Japanese fan kissed BTS member Jin during celebratory event in Korea

A Japanese woman in her 50s is under investigation for sexual harassment after allegedly kissing BTS member Jin without his consent.

According to South Korean news site Chosun Ilbo, the incident occurred during a free hug event in Seoul last June.

The incident has led to significant backlash from fans and prompted police action.

BTS Jin gets unwanted kiss at free hug event

On 13 June 2024, 33-year-old Jin — whose real name is Kim Seok-Jin– held a free fan hug event in Seoul. The event was held to celebrate his discharge from Korean mandatory military service and BTS’s eleventh anniversary.

About 1,000 fans attended the event, where Jin offered hugs as a gesture of gratitude. During the event, a Japanese fan appeared to kiss Jin on the cheek without his consent, causing visible discomfort.

Police investigate after receiving complaint

According to BBC, South Korean police launched an investigation after receiving an online complaint.

The incident sparked outrage among BTS’s fanbase, known as ARMY, with many expressing anger over the violation of Jin’s personal space.

Korean netizens also reacted with disgust and shock, criticizing the fan’s behaviour and labelling it as sexual harassment.

Woman allegedly said Jin’s skin was ‘so soft’

Video footage of the incident circulated online, showing Jin appearing uncomfortable after the unsolicited kiss. The woman also reportedly wrote in an online blog post, “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” further fueling the controversy and backlash.

After months of joint investigations, the police identified the suspect with assistance from Interpol.

The woman has been charged with sexual harassment by the Songpa Police Station and requested her cooperation, but she has yet to respond.

There are also plans to summon Jin as the victim in the case.

Featured image from @boybe_myth on X.