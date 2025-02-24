Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao accuses S’porean fan of flying to Taiwan to harass her after social media block

Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao accuses Singaporean fan of harassment

Taiwanese singer Olivia Tsao has accused a Singaporean fan of harassing her in Taiwan after being blocked on social media.

The 30-year-old woman, surnamed Liu, allegedly travelled to Taiwan to confront the singer, even blocking her path and demanding to be unblocked.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the incident occurred on 14 Feb at around 8.20 am at the west-side ticket gate of Banqiao High-Speed Rail station.

Tsao, a two-time winner of Taiwan’s Golden Melody Award for Best Taiwanese Female Singer, was on her way to take a train back to her hometown, before she was reportedly waylaid by Liu.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Liu approached Tsao as soon as she spotted her, demanding that she unblock her on social media.

Tsao, 38, managed to record part of the incident at the time, capturing Liu’s persistent demands and requests for reconciliation.

In the video, Liu can be heard saying, “Unblock me!” and refusing to let Tsao pass unless her request was granted.

Tsao responded: “Are you forcing me? Are you stalking me?”

At one point, Liu allegedly grabbed Tsao’s luggage and attempted to block her from moving forward. Terrified, Tsao called the police. Olivia Tsao met the woman once at a concert In an interview with SMDN, Tsao’s manager revealed that the two had met once at a concert, and it is believed Liu may have known Tsao’s whereabouts, waiting nearby before confronting her at the station.

Tsao’s manager also showed the reporter several blocked Instagram accounts allegedly created by Liu.

According to Taiwanese media, Liu has been harassing Tsao for more than a year.

The Banqiao branch of the Taiwan Railway Police said it received a report regarding a woman persistently stalking someone at the station.

The confrontation between the pair reportedly escalated to a scuffle, with the accused damaging Tsao’s phone strap and restraining her suitcase.

Deputy Chief Huang Xianyao (name transliterated) of the Banqiao Railway Police said its officers arrived at the scene and brought both individuals back for questioning. Authorities have sent the 30-year-old Singaporean woman to the New Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

