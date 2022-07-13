Kitten With Deformed Paws & Spine Left Outside Bugis Café, Owners Urged To Be Responsible

Kitten With Deformed Paws & Spine Abandoned Outside Bugis Cat Café, AVS Investigating

Being a pet owner is very much like being a parent. Owners have the important job of ensuring their fur kids are given proper love and care. Unfortunately, not all owners do so.

On Tuesday (12 Jul), The Cat Cafe shared on Facebook that a 12-week-old kitten was abandoned outside their café.

The little one had the face of a Persian and the body of a Munchkin but suffered deformities in her paws and spine.

Since then, The Cat Cafe has lodged a report with the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

Kitten has deformed paws & spine due to breeding issues

On Sunday (10 Jul), the 12-week-old kitten was allegedly found in a carrier outside The Cat Cafe at Bugis. Now, she is affectionately named Ruby or Roo Baby.

Unfortunately, the Persian-Munchkin mix has deformed front paws and a deformed spine.

According to The Cat Cafe, Ruby is likely the result of an attempt to breed a Munchkin-looking Persian. Her deformities are commonly found in both the Munchkin and Scottish Fold breed.

Because of her deformed spine, she has a reduced lung capacity and is constantly breathing rapidly.

Ruby enjoys eating wet food but can’t eat too fast as her oesophagus is compressed by her spine.

Instead, she would need smaller meals more times in a day.

Possibility of more genetic diseases

Currently, Ruby is taking glucosamine supplements to protect her weak joints.

But as Ruby grows up, it is likely that she will encounter more health problems such as arthritis and sore pads due to her inability to walk normally. As she gets older, she might need long-term pain killers.

Sadly, there is also a possibility that Ruby has many other genetic diseases that have yet to be found.

Nonetheless, The Cat Cafe shared that they are still thankful Ruby is alive and has a good chance of living happily, even with her deformities.

Ruby has tested negative for Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), indicating that she has a healthy immune system.

AVS investigating

The Cat Cafe has apparently informed AVS about Ruby and they are currently looking into her case.

Besides that, the café reminds owners that pet abandonment is a crime.

According to the Animal and Birds Act, those found guilty of pet abandonment can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months’, or both.

The Cat Cafe also urged the public to adopt and not shop.

If individuals are seeking a certain cat breed, do be responsible and research on the breed and the history of the breeder to ensure ethical breeding.

But the café encourages the public to visit a cat shelter and let the cat choose them instead of buying one.

Adopt don’t shop

While the physical appearance of certain cat breeds may be especially appealing to people, many remain unaware of the health issues of these breeds as well as ethical issues of breeding.

If you are looking to get a cat, do ensure that they are raised and bred in a comfortable and safe environment.

Better yet, you can choose to adopt one of the many cats at shelters that are looking for a fur-ever home.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Cat Cafe on Facebook and Google Maps.