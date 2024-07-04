KK Hospital introduces teleconsultation service for kids, each session costs S$118

KK Hospital now offers teleconsultation services for kids’ non-emergency needs

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) has launched teleconsultation services for kids.

Starting today (4 July), parents or caregivers can consult with a doctor via video call for their child’s non-emergency medical needs.

Additionally, they can choose to have prescribed medications delivered directly to their preferred address.

Video consultations cost S$118

The video consultation service, called KK TelePaeds, is a pilot programme led by KKH’s Children’s Emergency team of specialists.

It allows doctors to address young patients’ medical needs via Zoom — all from the comfort of the latter’s home or any location of their choice.

The service will run from 10am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays, except public holidays.

Appointment slots open one day in advance and are available only to parents or caregivers with a Singpass account.

Teleconsultation sessions will be conducted in English and cost S$118 each, excluding non-standard and additional standard medications.

Medications can be delivered within four to six hours for a S$4.99 fee or collected free of charge from KKH Children’s Emergency pharmacy.

Suitable medical conditions for teleconsultation

Patients between 3 years old and 17 years old are eligible to use the service.

At the time of the video consult, the child must also be physically present.

Do note that teleconsultations are only suitable for non-emergency medical conditions, such as:

Respiratory tract illnesses with a fever for less than five days

Diarrhoea and mild abdominal cramps

Dry skin, eczema flare, and skin infections

If the doctor deems a patient unsuitable for a video consultation, they may advise a visit to KKH Children’s Emergency for further assessment.

In such cases, KKH will waive the S$118 video consultation fee. However, a Children’s Emergency fee of S$162.80 will apply.

For more information on KK TelePaeds, visit the official website here.

