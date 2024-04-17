KLIA shooter arrested while collecting medical test results at private hospital, had planned to flee M’sia

KLIA shooter arrested outside private hospital in Kelantan

Malaysian authorities arrested the suspect in the recent shooting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Monday (15 April).

After he attempted to shoot his pregnant wife in the early hours of Sunday (14 April) and struck her bodyguard in the process, the suspect planned to escape by fleeing the country.

38 hours after the shooting, the police caught up with him at a private hospital in Kelantan.

Strangely, despite his plans to leave Malaysia, he was at the hospital to collect the results of a medical test he had taken a week prior.

According to The Star, the 38-year-old suspect, Hafizul Harawi, made his escape in a white Honda Civic and travelled north after opening fire at KLIA Terminal 1.

He reportedly changed the car’s licence plate before arriving in Kota Bharu, Kelantan in the afternoon.

At the time, he had four identity cards that belonged to other people. Hafizul used one of them to book a hotel room.

On Monday (15 April), the suspect made his way to a private hospital in the vicinity to collect the results of a medical test which he had taken a week prior.

It was there that police tracked him down and apprehended him in front of the hospital at around 3pm.

During the arrest, the police also seized a Glock pistol containing nine rounds of bullets and another 24 bullets in the suspect’s car.

Suspect had plans to flee the country: Malaysian police

The federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, said at the Kelantan police headquarters on Tuesday (16 April) that the operation was a joint effort between CID elements from Selangor, Kelantan, and Bukit Aman.

He revealed that police investigations found that the suspect had made plans to leave Malaysia.

“He had been in and out of Malaysia on numerous occasions before his arrest. Just last week, he returned from Saudi Arabia and landed in Bangkok. He then made his way to Kota Bharu from there,” Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily explained.

The suspect was believed to have taken the medical test in Kota Bharu after returning from Bangkok.

Addressing speculation on whether the suspect was heading to Mecca after the shooting, Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily responded that the police are not ruling out the possibility, as they knew he was making plans to leave the country.

It was hence premature to comment on whether the medical test the suspect took was for a travel visa, he added.

