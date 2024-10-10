‘Nobody should go hungry’: Kopitiam in M’sia offers free meals to the needy through ‘pay-it-forward’ initiative

Kopitiam in Malaysia offers free meals to the needy

In Malaysia, a kopitiam has launched a new initiative to provide support for the needy through free meals.

Patrons at Choon Guan Hainan Coffee 1956 can now opt to pay for the meals of lesser-privileged customers.

“If you are hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance,” reads a sign at the kopitiam.

Multiple receipts marked “sudah bayar” (already paid) were pasted on the sign — enabling those who cannot afford a meal to grab a piece and claim a dish at the counter.

The Malaysian eatery has publicised its thoughtful initiative on social media.

“Let’s continue to pay it forward and support each other through small acts of kindness,” read the caption.

Kopitiam owner hopes to support the community

The owner of the eatery, David Kan Yew Weng, also shared the ‘pay-it-forward’ initiative on the Klang Community Group Facebook page.

Acknowledging that life can be challenging, the business owner reaffirms his eatery’s intention to support its community through the initiative.

“No one should go hungry,” wrote Kan.

Initiative touches netizens’ hearts

Kan’s Facebook post has since garnered a substantial amount of attention, amassing more than 140 shares at the time of writing.

Many netizens swarmed his comments section to support the ‘pay-it-forward’ initiative.

One netizen also hopes to see other eateries implementing the initiative. “Surely there are a lot of people who are willing to make a contribution,” voiced one Facebook user.

Featured image adapted from choonguan1956 on Instagram and Instagram.