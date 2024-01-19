Joo Chiat Umbrella Sharing Initiative Discontinued After 4 Months, Return Rates Lower Than Expected

Joo Chiat Umbrella Sharing Initiative Stops After Residents Fail To Return Umbrellas

An umbrella-sharing initiative at Joo Chiat will be shut down, four months after it began in the neighbourhood.

This is due to the return rates of the umbrellas being lower than expected.

The Joo Chiat Constituency Office cited “poor and anti-social behaviour of some users” as one of the major challenges faced.

Some had failed to return the shared umbrellas after using them, ultimately resulting in the discontinuation of the service.

Posting to Reddit, a user shared a picture of a notice informing residents of the discontinuation of Sharella, the umbrella-sharing service at Joo Chiat.

The umbrellas in the initiative were meant for pay-it-forward use, read the notice.

As such, residents should have returned the umbrellas to any of the 18 kiosks after use.

Unfortunately, the return rates of the items were lower than expected.

The Siglap South Youth Network reportedly had to replenish over 1,000 umbrellas across the kiosks.

“Regrettably, we will be concluding this community service by the end of February,” the sign stated.

In the meantime, residents who would like to donate their umbrellas can still do so by placing them in the kiosks.

Initiative was helpful for residents

Noting the discontinuation of the service, the OP expressed their regret over the failure to return umbrellas by those in the area.

“As a resident l’ve seen people… bringing the umbrellas home to keep and storing them in their house,” they said. “Especially terrible as I’m sure these could have benefitted people during the rainy season.”

Netizens reacted to the news in a similar manner, sharing that the service had helped them during the current wet weather.

Another user noted that they had likewise observed low return rates at another umbrella-sharing initiative near Hillview MRT station.

Users of umbrellas exhibited poor and anti-social behaviour

Speaking to MS News, the Joo Chiat Constituency Office shared that the project commenced in November 2023.

It had the aim of bringing convenience to residents, especially in light of the year-end rainy season.

“This is a good initiative, aimed to bring convenience and benefit residents in Joo Chiat,” the office said.

“Any user could pick up an umbrella from one of the kiosks, use it and thereafter return it to any kiosks under the program.”

Unfortunately, one of the major challenges encountered was “poor and anti-social behaviour” of a few users, who did not return the umbrellas after using them.

“This meant that our volunteers had to keep adding to the available umbrellas,” the office shared.

While youth volunteers have restocked over 1,000 umbrellas, the office noted that it was not sustainable to keep doing so.

As a result, the program has been terminated.

“Despite the challenges encountered, Joo Chiat youth volunteers remain undeterred in our commitment to exploring more initiatives that will foster community bonds and meet the needs of our residents,” said the office.

“We firmly believe in the importance of engaging the community and are actively seeking suggestions and partnerships to further enhance our efforts.”

Featured image adapted from Eastsiders- Siglap South YN on Facebook and Reddit.