South Korea Lifts Pre-Departure Covid-19 Test From 3 Sep, On-Arrival Swab Still Needed

South Korea Stops Pre-Departure Covid-19 Test Requirement From 3 Sep

There’s good news for those with South Korea on their lists of top travel destinations, as the country announced that it will lift its pre-departure Covid-19 test requirements for international travellers from 3 Sep.

Previously, travellers had to test negative on a Covid-19 test before they could enter the country.

Travellers, however, still have to take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival.

Before the announcement, South Korea required travellers to take a pre-departure test either,

Within 48 hours before departure (For PCR tests) or

Within 24 hours before departure (For ARTs)

But from Saturday (3 Sep), those will no longer be required, reports Yonhap News Agency.

That said, travellers must take an on-arrival PCR test within 24 hours of landing in South Korea. For foreigners without an Alien Registration Card (ARC), a PCR test will cost S$83.06 (80,000 won) at the airport.

Korean nationals and those with an ARC can visit a public health centre instead.

Travellers who test positive on their on-arrival tests will be required to quarantine for seven days at a facility.

More information about on-arrival tests at Incheon Airport can be found here.

More convenience when travelling to South Korea

Pre-departure tests have been part of South Korea’s suite of travel requirements since the start of the pandemic.

Now that only an on-arrival test will be required, it will certainly be more convenient than before.

This should hopefully lessen the burden for prospective travellers in scrambling to find a clinic to get a test at before flying off. After all, We could all do with less pre-travel stress.

