South Korea Lifts Pre-Departure Covid-19 Test From 3 Sep, On-Arrival Swab Still Needed

An on-arrival test will cost S$83.06.

By - 31 Aug 2022, 12:03 pm

There’s good news for those with South Korea on their lists of top travel destinations, as the country announced that it will lift its pre-departure Covid-19 test requirements for international travellers from 3 Sep.

Source: Google Maps

Previously, travellers had to test negative on a Covid-19 test before they could enter the country.

Travellers, however, still have to take a PCR test within 24 hours of arrival.

Before the announcement, South Korea required travellers to take a pre-departure test either,

  • Within 48 hours before departure (For PCR tests) or
  • Within 24 hours before departure  (For ARTs)

But from Saturday (3 Sep), those will no longer be required, reports Yonhap News Agency.

That said, travellers must take an on-arrival PCR test within 24 hours of landing in South Korea. For foreigners without an Alien Registration Card (ARC), a PCR test will cost S$83.06 (80,000 won) at the airport.

Source: TheSmartLocal South Korea on TikTok

Korean nationals and those with an ARC can visit a public health centre instead.

Travellers who test positive on their on-arrival tests will be required to quarantine for seven days at a facility.

More information about on-arrival tests at Incheon Airport can be found here.

More convenience when travelling to South Korea

Pre-departure tests have been part of South Korea’s suite of travel requirements since the start of the pandemic.

Now that only an on-arrival test will be required, it will certainly be more convenient than before.

This should hopefully lessen the burden for prospective travellers in scrambling to find a clinic to get a test at before flying off. After all, We could all do with less pre-travel stress.

