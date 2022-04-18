South Korea Eases Covid-19 Restrictions, Groups Can Gather In 10 But Masks Stay On

South Korea Eases Most Covid-19 Restrictions Starting 18 Apr

Many countries, like Singapore, are slowly opening up to adapt to a “new normal” since the pandemic hit over two years ago.

And South Korea’s now joining the list. The country recently announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions after seeing a decrease in their daily cases over the past 10 weeks.

From 18 Apr, those in the land of kimchi can finally gather in groups of 10. However, they will still have to wear a mask in public.

South Korea eases almost all restrictions

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the country lifted most of their Covid-19 restrictions on 18 Apr.

This means that people can now have gatherings for up to 10 pax.

In addition, restaurants and other businesses can operate without worrying about the midnight curfew that was previously in place.

The Straits Times (ST) also reports that from next week, audiences will be allowed to snack in cinemas and other indoor venues like stadiums.

Korean government to review mask-wearing rule

While most of the restrictions have been lifted, it’s still mandatory to wear a mask both indoors or outdoors.

However, the government will review this rule in two weeks after seeing how the country adapts to the loosened restrictions, The Korea Herald reports.

More changes are about to come. From 23 May at the earliest, Covid-19 patients need not undergo self-isolation and can seek treatment under the general medical system.

Meanwhile, as the country slowly returns to normalcy, health officials are reminding the public to maintain good personal hygiene. The elderly should also take extra care of their health during this period.

A sign for more nightlife activities in South Korea

Whether in Gangnam or Itaewon, the Koreans are known to take their colourful nightlife seriously.

Hence, the long-awaited easing of restrictions must have been great news for locals and tourists alike.

That said, we hope they will continue to be responsible while resuming their social activities.

