Korea state-funded report suggests fertility rate can be boosted by getting girls to start school one year early

Girls starting school one year earlier could boost fertility rate, suggests Korean state-funded report

A report from the Korea Institute of Public Finance, a government-funded centre dedicated to analysing public spending, suggested that girls starting school a year earlier could boost fertility rates.

The rationale given was that since men develop slower than women, the shift could make men and women more attracted to each other once they reach marriageable age.

Public response to the report has been largely critical, with feminist groups saying this only adds to the ongoing problem of misogyny in Korea.

Report suggests girls starting school one year earlier might help with declining birth rate

South Korea has a large declining population problem, being the country with the world’s lowest fertility rate (the average number of children will have in their lifetime).

At only 0.72 in 2023, as reported by CNN, it’s so bad that they are considering establishing an entire ministry just to solve the issue.

Last week, the Korea Institute of Public Finance published its May report which included a section called “Support Policy for Successful Relationships” and provided a controversial suggestion, as reported by The Korea Herald.

In order to address Korea’s birth rate, the state-funded agency suggested that girls start school a year earlier.

The rationale for this suggestion is that “men’s development is slower than women’s” therefore having women start school earlier might make men and women attractive to each other when they reach the age for marriage.

This is based on the assumption that most men prefer younger women, while women prefer older men.

Criticism from politicians and feminists

The report drew sharp criticism from many, including Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party of Korea Chairman. In a press conference on Monday, he called the suggestion an “absurd solution.”

Feminist groups also had a lot to say about the controversial report. One group said that the report shifts the responsibility for the birth rate back onto women.

The solution to Korea’s declining birth rate won’t be found by addressing men physically developing slower than women, but rather in cultural discrimination against women, said the group.

Amidst the criticism, the Korea Institute of Public Finance had distanced themselves from the report. According to the Korea Herald, the institute said that the report “does not represent the institution’s official stance concerning the government’s birth rate policy.”

Also read: Korean Company Offers S$101K To Employees For Each Child Born After 2021 To Boost Birth Rate

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ori Song on Unsplash and MBCNEWS on Youtube.

View Synonyms and Definitions