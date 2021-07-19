Kovan Hawker Centre Still Open Despite False Rumours Circulating

Since multiple clusters around Singapore have begun to appear again, multiple hawker centres have been affected.

Recently, there has been an unverified WhatsApp message circulating around claiming that a stall in 209 Kovan Hawker centre was struck with Covid-19.

This resulted in many avoiding going to the hawker centre.

However, it was noted by the 209 Kovan Hawker Association that this message was false.

The hawker centre is still open for business as usual, it said.

209 Kovan Hawker Association addresses rumours

The 209 Kovan Hawker Association took to Facebook to address rumours circulating on WhatsApp.

The rumour was that the hawker centre was closed due to cases of Covid-19 there.

But according to the hawker centre association, the hawker centre is still operating as per normal.

It explained that some stalls were closed because the authorities had announced that it was mandatory for all workers in the market and food centre to go for a Covid-19 swab test.

Since the testing was done in batches, multiple stalls had to close on the days that they were scheduled to get the test.

Only 2 confirmed markets and hawker centres

As of now, only 2 markets and hawker centres have been affected by Covid-19:

Jurong Fishery Port/ Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre

At the time of writing, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is still investigating 2 cases that work in or visited Chong Boon Market & Food Centre (453A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10).

3 more cases are pending confirmation.

Other food centres that have detected cases of Covid-19 are:

Amoy Street Food Centre

Chong Pang Market & Food Centre

Whampoa Wet Market

Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11

Taman Jurong Market

Redhill Market

Geylang Serai Malay Market

Geylang Bahru Market

527 Ang Mo Kio Market

726 West Coast Wet Market

Bukit Timah Wet Market

Check the credibility of messages before circulating

The 209 Kovan Hawker Association also urges people to stop spreading false rumours as it could affect the livelihood of many.

For those who receive such messages, please confirm them with information from official channels before sending them on.

Hawkers are already having a hard time as it is. Let us be more cautious before spreading such messages around. Otherwise, the hawkers would have the bear the cost of these rumours.

In the meantime, those planning to visit markets and food centres, do observe the safe management measures and do your part to help Singapore.

