Lao Pa Sat Now Has New Section For Budding S’pore Brands, Combines Food Hall With Retail Zone

Lau Pa Sat is well-known among Singaporeans as a spot for foodies to grab local fares such as satay, char kway teow, and barbecued seafood.

But with a new food hall and retail zone, FairPrice Group has breathed new life to this gazetted heritage building while nurturing budding Singaporean brands.

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

The space will feature a mix of local favourites and modern Singaporean (Mod-Sin) cuisine.

Lau Pa Sat partially opens for new food hall

In a press release, FairPrice Group said Food Folks @ Lau Pa Sat opened on Thursday (26 Nov) — our island nation’s first locally-focused F&B and retail blended space.

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

Its food hall will feature 10 brands such as Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles and the 4-time Michelin Bib Gourmand Shi Hui Yuan.

Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

Shi Hui Yuan

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

On top of this, there will be other well-known local brands such as The Soup Spoon and QQ Rice setting up shop.

The Soup Spoon & The Grill Knife

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group



QQ Rice

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

Lau Pa Sat retail zone supports local

Budding local brands such as A Tea Novel, which sells aromatic tea blends, will be moving from online to offline retail.

This means some homegrown brands have already set up their first physical retail sections at Lau Pa Sat’s ‘Purpose-Driven Retail’ zone.

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

Other brands include local potato chip retailer EDENS and GudSht, which sells bottled cocktails.

Image courtesy of FairPrice Group

FairPrice Group says the space will serve as a launchpad for local vendors and talents to establish and expand their brand.

In a way, the new blended space ensures that Lau Pa Sat continues to help local F&B businesses take root.

The new food hall and retail section which operates daily from 10am-10pm, is only a portion of the heritage building that has opened as the remaining parts of the market undergoes renovation.

The rest of Lau Pa Sat will open in 2021.

Revitalising a heritage building

Having been around since 1894, Lau Pa Sat has received many facelifts.

It’s heartening that its latest update will help local brands develop and grow even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

We know where we’ll be heading next for supper.

Featured images courtesy of FairPrice Group.