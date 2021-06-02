Minister Lawrence Wong Had A Good Laugh At Memes

Singaporeans are used to seeing our politicians answering questions calmly and eloquently.

So when the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force (MTF) seemed to have ‘arrowed’ Minister Lawrence Wong during a press conference on Monday (31 May), netizens were quick to take notice.

Source

Soon, memes and videos poking fun at the incident emerged on social media.

On Wednesday (2 Jun), Mr Wong took to Facebook to share that he had a good laugh at the memes he saw.

Source

Says teamwork makes the dream work

A particular moment during the MTF question and answer (Q&A) session on Monday (31 May) left many viewers in stitches.

Source

Since then, the moment has been recaptured in countless memes across social media platforms.

On Wednesday (2 Jun), Mr Wong said that he, too, had a good laugh at the memes.

He then elaborated that it really wasn’t about who answers the questions.

Tagging his fellow co-chairs of the MTF, Mr Ong Ye Kung and Mr Gam Kim Yong, he said they all work closely together to fight the pandemic.

Then, like the true team player he is, Mr Wong quipped that they are all in this together and that teamwork makes the dream work.

He ended the post by encouraging everyone to stay united during this challenging time.

Incident occured during Q&A session

The incident had happened earlier in the week during a Q&A session.

A reporter had asked about the possibility of another Covid-19 spike in Singapore and if the new variant purportedly detected in Vietnam has been found here.

If you have not seen it, watch the incident unfold here:

Glad Lawrence Wong was amused by memes

We’re certainly glad that just like many of us, Minister Wong found humour in the incident.

In times such as this pandemic, Singapore is truly blessed to have capable and knowledgeable ministers governing our country.

But especially in challenging times, it is heartening to see our politicians sharing a light-hearted moment that reveals their human side.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.