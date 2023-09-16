Lawrence Wong’s Wife Spotted At Tharman’s Presidential Inauguration, Earns Fans On TikTok

Wife Of DPM Lawrence Wong Gains Attention After Istana Appearance On 14 Sep

On Thursday (14 Sep), cabinet ministers and their plus-ones attended President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s inauguration at The Istana. Channel NewsAsia (CNA) live-streamed the event on YouTube, showing many of those in attendance, including Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong and his wife.

While President Tharman was undoubtedly the main character of the night, Ms Loo Tze Lui caught the eyes of those who tuned in.

Although she only appeared intermittently throughout the stream next to her husband, that didn’t stop netizens from stitching together a compilation of her footage.

Lawrence Wong accompanied by wife for Tharman’s inauguration

TikTok account @bluebirdconfessions posted the video of Ms Loo on Friday (15 Sep), a day after her appearance at The Istana.

The 27-second clip featured candid snippets of Ms Loo at the event and resembled a fan edit, with the caption “Our future PM’s wife”.

Dressed in an elegant sleeveless black dress, she painted the picture of a refined woman as she shook hands with Madam Halimah and her husband.

Following that was a clip of her walking down the red carpet alongside DPM Wong and flashing a slight smile.

The TikTok then ended with a snippet of Ms Loo’s side profile, showing her looking exceptionally poised and classy as she sat attentively.

Praised for her poise & career achievements

Those who saw the footage of Ms Loo seemed impressed by her elegance. One commenter even noted that she looked like a model.

Looks aside, another user highlighted her career achievements and provided a brief background of the lady in question.

According to the commenter, Ms Loo is a former banker who’s currently working in wealth management. She’s also a board director at Singapore’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

The YMCA website lists her as its Vice President since May 2021. Before that, she was a Director at the organisation for five years.

The Straits Times (ST) previously reported that DPM Wong’s wife hardly appears in the spotlight despite her husband’s public profile.

Behind the scenes though, the University of Southern California graduate has over two decades of experience in the fields of finance and investments.

Ms Loo currently runs a Single Family Office where she manages the public markets portfolio and direct investments, as well as oversees real estate assets.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.