Actor & Singer Lee Ji-Han Among Victims Of Seoul Crowd Crush, Castmates Mourn His Death

Castmates Mourn Lee Ji-Han’s Death After Seoul Halloween Crowd Crush

The Seoul Halloween crowd crush on Saturday (29 Oct) was a tragic incident that shocked the world, leaving over 150 dead and 150 injured.

Many families lost their loved ones that night, sparking investigations into how the tragedy unfolded.

Unfortunately, among those who died was actor and singer Lee Ji-Han, best known for participating in popular survival show Produce 101 Season 2.

Agency confirms Lee Ji-Han’s death from crowd crush

According to The Korea Times, Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed his death on Monday (31 Oct). He was only 24.

“Our beloved actor Lee Ji-Han has left us,” the agency said in their statement.

“He was a kind and warmhearted person. We still remember him smiling at everyone he met, and it is unbelievable that we can’t see this anymore.”

Although his cause of death was not mentioned in the statement, agency representatives said that he was a victim of the Itaewon crowd crush.

Castmates mourn his loss on social media

His passing was first disclosed the day before when former participants of the show paid tribute to him through posts on Instagram.

Following his death, contestant Park Hee Seok posted an obituary on his Instagram story, mourning his loss.

The post read: “Ji-Han has left this world to go to a comfortable place. Please say goodbye to him as he goes to his final place.”

After Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017, Lee pursued acting as a career, and starred in the web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day”.

Condolences to all the victims’ families

The Seoul crowd crush was a horrific incident that claimed too many young lives when they only wanted to have fun.

We offer our condolences to Ji-Han’s family and all those affected, and may they rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Naver and Produce 101 Fandom Wiki.