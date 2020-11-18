Warehouse Sale With Leifheit & Hurom Products Happening At Paya Lebar Quarter Till 29 Nov

As 2020 draws to an end, many of us gleefully await the things that come with the upcoming holiday season — gifts, gatherings, and most of all, feasts.

But before we get to them, we’re missing an essential ‘rite of passage’ — spring cleaning.

Time to equip yourselves with an armory of cleaning items, so that the house will be ready for Christmas and Chinese New Year.

From now till 29 Nov, mop sets, ironing boards, and even a juicer from brands like Leiftheit, Hurom, and Rayen are going for up to 75% off at Paya Lebar Quarter.

Here’s a peek at some useful items you can get at the warehouse sale, so you can trick uncles and aunties into believing that the place has always been this tidy.

Leave the floor spotless with a Leifheit twist mop

Seeing mum bend her back and using all her might to wring a mop dry may give you the urge to help her out each time. But what if you’re not home yet?

Luckily, modern inventions like this twist mop, which drains water almost effortlessly, can help ease her burden greatly.

Leifheit Clean Twist Active Mop – $88 (U.P. $224)

All she has to do is insert the mop head in the strainer, push down gently, and let the bucket do the work.

With a less heavily soaked mop, the floors will be sparkling clean without looking like it’s ‘ponding’. Mum will no longer need to break her back trying to dry the mop too.

The set comes with 2 replacement micro-fibre mop heads, so she can also worry less about replacing the entire mop when it gets too dirty.

Get rid of fabric wrinkles on a Rayen ironing board

As we start ironing more clothes for work or outings, some of us may realise that our old ironing boards need serious updating.

Having a fresh surface to straighten things out is best — that’s when a new ironing board from Rayen will come in handy.

Rayen Premium Ironing Board – $29.90 (U.P. $98)

Since it’s going for almost 70% off its usual price, you can get one for the fam so they can keep their office clothes and uniforms wrinkle-free after the new year is here.

Multifunctional cooker to whip up rice & dishes

Once done with cleaning, you’ll have to prepare for the mini family feast. So if you’re expecting your uncle’s family of 4 over, that means you’ll need more rice and dishes to go round.

The multifunctional Cuchen Rice Cooker – which can also be a steamer, pressure cooker and oven – lets you prepare all your dishes in 1 appliance.

Cuchen Premium Smart LCD Rice Cooker – up to 75% off

That’s right. You can whip up bowls of fluffy rice as well as the family’s favourite ABC soup or pot beef stew with this smart LCD rice cooker.

BBQ grill set for outdoor Christmas gatherings

For those of us living in landed properties, friends are probably eager to ‘book’ our homes so we can barbecue the night away during birthdays and festive occasions.

As Christmas is coming in about a month’s time, you may have noticed that your 5-year-old barbecue grill looks a little shabby. That’s a sign you need an upgrade.

Look to Weber barbecue grills and accessories that are going for up to 50% off at the warehouse sale.

Weber BBQ grills – up to 50% off

With an upgraded grill set, you can put on your BBQ maestro hat and call up friends or colleagues for a classic grill sesh this holiday.

Since you’re playing host, it’s only right that they bring the marshmallows and meat.

1-for-1 & $10 bundle deals in-store

If you’re saving some dollars for a staycation, you’ll be glad to know that the Leifheit warehouse sale has deals like $10 bundles and 1- for-1.

Here are some everyday items that are often overlooked, but equally useful for a neater, spotless home:

Rayen premium ironing board cover

Rayen high quality overdoor hanger

Mery durable microfibre mop head & stick

Iris coffee capsule dispenser

$10 ironing board covers

And the best part? They cost only $10 each. In the meantime, the buy-1-get-1 deal is applicable to these items:

Rayen ironing board cover & cotton padding

E-cloth

ROLSER shopping trolley

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Warehouse sale at HOUZE, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall

Date: 19-29 Nov

Time: 10am-10pm daily

Address: 10 Paya Lebar Rd, #03-14, Singapore 409057

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

Links: Leifheit, Hurom

Since a number of household items will be on sale, jio the fam or BFF down so you can help carry each other’s barang-barang together.

Clean up just in time to impress guests

2020 might have been a mess, but that doesn’t mean we should carry the clutter in our homes till next year.

After all, as the Chinese saying goes, “If old things don’t go, new things will never come”. Spring cleaning can be a chore, but it doesn’t have to be when you work together as a family and help each other out.

With Christmas and Chinese New Year just 2 months away from each other, just be sure to clean up, and maintain the tidiness till next Feb.

