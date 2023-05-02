Library@Esplanade Closing on 30 June, Collections & Programmes Moving To National Library Building

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Library@Esplanade Closing On 30 June 2023

Singapore’s first library dedicated to the performing arts, library@esplanade, will be closing on 30 June 2023, the National Library Board (NLB) announced on Tuesday (2 May).

However, fret not. The many collections and programmes at the Esplanade Library are shifting over to the National Library Building at Victoria Street.

Meanwhile, the current premises of the Esplanade library will be converted into arts and commercial spaces.

Collections and programmes moving to National Library Building

Despite the closing of the Esplanade library, the collections and programmes hosted at library@esplanade will still remain, NLB said. Instead, they are shifting over to the National Library Building.

In fact, NLB highlighted that many familiar programmes will be available at the National Library Building by August this year. These include recitals, move-screenings and even jazz appreciation workshops.

Other collections like music scores and books will be available to the public from the second half of 2024 at the National Library Building.

Below are some of the collections, facilities and programmes that will be shifted over from library@esplanade:

Collections: Books, music scores, play scripts, classical and popular CDs, video recordings of films, operas, dance performances, and theatre productions

Books, music scores, play scripts, classical and popular CDs, video recordings of films, operas, dance performances, and theatre productions Facilities: A piano practice Room, a Silent Studio, a new programming zone fitted with a baby grand piano, and a screening room available for patrons to rent and watch movies

A piano practice Room, a Silent Studio, a new programming zone fitted with a baby grand piano, and a screening room available for patrons to rent and watch movies Programmes (available in late 2023): Weekly movie screenings, Open Stage Originals, recitals, jazz appreciation workshops and more

NLB’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ng Cher Pong, shared, “While we are sad to leave the Esplanade, we are excited by the opportunities of creating a new, consolidated arts resource right in the heart of the Civic District.”

Current premises of library@esplanade converting to arts and commercial spaces

Meanwhile, Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay will be utilising the space occupied by library@esplanade. They intend to convert it into arts and commercial spaces.

According to Ms Yvonne Tham, Chief Executive Officer of The Esplanade Co Ltd, they hope to create “studio spaces for small-scale performances, public workshops and talks, masterclasses and rehearsals”.

Not only that, they will use a portion of the space to create “an office space for the Singapore Symphony Group, which manages the flagship Singapore Symphony Orchestra and its affiliated performing groups.”

Intermission Party will be held on last day of operations

There are plans to host several activities at library@esplanade in June, such as performances and movie screenings.

There will also be an Intermission Party held on 30 June at 6pm to celebrate the move to National Library Building. In fact, the event is open to the public.

You can find out more details about the event here in the coming weeks.

Featured image courtesy of National Library Board.