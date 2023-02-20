NLB Has Manga Pop-Up Library At City Square Mall, Feed Your Comic Cravings With 5,000 Books

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NLB Launches Manga Grab-N-Go Library At City Square Mall

The National Library Board (NLB) announced on 20 Feb that it has launched its first-ever manga “Grab-n-Go” library in a mall.

Filled to the brim with Japanese comics and manga, it is a rare opportunity to borrow both popular and rarer manga works.

It’s time to channel your inner fan and head down to City Square Mall from now until August to browse the NLB’s extensive collection of manga.

Additionally, there will be a Mr Kiasu robot concierge to assist you with all your comical needs.

NLB has pop-up library specialising in manga at City Square Mall

The NLB will be bringing its successful Grab-n-Go model to City Square Mall following its successful pilot last May at the National Library Building.

At the City Square Mall pop-up, you can look forward to a colourful and vast collection of 5,000 manga books.

A wide variety of creative digital manga on e-Reads screens will also be available for browsing.

At the special library, you’ll be able to read and borrow popular works such as Dragon Ball Z by Akira Toriyama and Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo.

Spotlight on Singapore comics

Besides Japanese manga, you can discover more about the Singapore comics scene at the exhibition space

Local comic collectors have kindly donated local comic collections from their own stocks, which will be on display.

The showcase aims to draw attention to Singapore’s own strong culture of comics.

It’ll also feature comics that are now hard to find in Singapore.

The collection includes Captain V, Singapore’s first full-colour comic, as well as Medium Rare. The latter is Singapore’s first comic adaptation of a film.

Besides these, there will be issues of the nostalgic Bookworm Gang Adventures to bring back some good memories for fans.

Though this special collection will not be available for loan, it will serve as a permanent display for all to enjoy.

Mr Kiasu robot concierge will assist you

An adorable Mr Kiasu robot concierge will also assist you with the Grab-n-Go process.

Based on the popular local comic series of the same name, the robot concierge was created specially by NLB in collaboration with partners Dex-Lab, a local social robotics company, and one of the co-creators of Mr Kiasu, Johnny Lau.

The Mr Kiasu robot concierge is programmed with an AI-generated voice, and will recommend books and provide basic instructions on using Grab-n-Go to visitors.

First Grab-n-Go library in a shopping mall

NLB’s Grab-n-Go is aimed at making it easier and more convenient to borrow books with an automated self-checkout service.

All you’ll need is your ID to enter the space, choose the books you want to borrow, and check out with ease.

This initiative is part of NLB’s ongoing LAB25 (Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025) efforts to enhance the reading and discovery experience for its patrons.

If manga and comic books are your thing and you can’t wait to visit this exciting new concept, here’s how you can get there:

NLB’s Grab-n-Go Manga Library

Address: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Rd, Singapore 208539, Level 4

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Farrer Park

Featured image adapted from NLB.