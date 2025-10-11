Entire Singapore lit up by lightning strikes over Jurong

Photos of lightning strikes in Singapore taken from the International Space Station (ISS) have wowed netizens.

In an Instagram post on 17 June, Lieutenant-Colonel Nichole Ayers shared images of the entire country being lit up by the strikes.

Photos of huge thunderstorm over S’pore

Col Ayers said she took the photos the night before, of a huge thunderstorm over Singapore, adding:

Sometimes we see lightning strikes that illuminate an entire city at once.

The pictures were taken in the span of 1/40 of a second, she noted.

NASA’s website states that the photos were taken on 15 June at 8.18pm GMT, or 4.18am Singapore time on 16 June.

Storm is over the Jurong region

Those who have trouble recognising Singapore from the photos should rotate them anti-clockwise.

The storm is taking place over the Jurong region, with Changi Airport that rectangular area in the centre.

The orange fires at the bottom of the photo are oil refineries in Pengerang, Johor.

Astronaut was on ISS from March to Aug

According to her bio on NASA, Col Ayers graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2011 and was selected to join the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in 2021, reporting for duty in January 2022.

She started Expedition 72/73 on board the ISS on 14 March this year, serving as the pilot of a four-astronaut crew on SpaceX Dragon capsule Endurance.

During her ISS posting, she shared frequent snapshots of her life on social media, including conducting research and technology demonstrations and performing maintenance activities.

She returned to Earth on 9 Aug, having finished her ISS posting.

