Lone S’pore fan cheers Lions on in ASEAN Championship match against Vietnam, proud of team’s accomplishment

Singapore fan cheers Lions on alone in Vietnam, praises team’s performance

On 29 Dec, a lone Singaporean fan was spotted cheering on Singapore’s Lions football team in Vietnam.

Mr Ong Wee Hern, a 28-year-old Singaporean marketing executive, arrived in Viet Tri stadium ready to show his full support after the Lions made it into the semi-finals of the ASEAN Championship to face Vietnam’s team on their home soil.

Photos and videos showed a large crowd of Vietnamese fans cheering their home team on.

They clapped with their noise-making thundersticks and yelled coordinated chants.

Meanwhile, the Singapore seats lay empty save for Mr Ong with his own thunderstick in hand.

Mr Ong told MS News that catching the Vietnam vs Singapore game was part of his itinerary to Viet Tri, which also included celebrating New Year’s Day in the city.

He said it was rare for Singapore to qualify for the knockout stages of the ASEAN Championship and reaching the semi-finals was unexpected.

As such, Mr Ong wanted to see if the Lions could have a “miracle” in Viet Tri and make it into the finals.

Fan’s 4th time going abroad to watch Lions

This was his fourth time travelling abroad to watch the Singapore football team play.

He had gone to South Korea for the World Cup Qualifiers in Nov 2023, which the Lions unfortunately lost 5-0.

In Dec 2024, he also travelled to catch the away games against Timor Leste and Malaysia.

Mr Ong’s dedicated support for the Lions stemmed from their “spirited performance” and defying the odds against favoured opposition.

According to Mr Ong, this year, the team played with “an identity of high press, high line” and showed they would not go down without a fight.

Joined by fellow Singaporean fan in 2nd half

He admitted that he initially felt awkward being alone in the stands at the Viet Tri stadium.

To his relief, another Singaporean fan showed up to join him in the away section during the second half of the football match.

They cheered the Lions on, enthusiastically celebrating a scored goal.

Mr Ong also said the Vietnamese fans at the stadium got excited at his lone presence and wanted to take selfies and interact with him.

Ultimately, Singapore lost the game 3-1 and was eliminated from the ASEAN Championship.

The 28-year-old still praised the Lions for their spirited performance in the game and the tournament in general.

