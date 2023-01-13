Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away, Was The Only Daughter Of Rock & Roll Legend Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away On 12 Jan

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday (12 Jan).

The 54-year-old singer reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at home and was rushed to the hospital.

Despite being placed on life support, she passed away later that day.

Suffered cardiac arrest at home & rushed to hospital

According to TMZ, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley suffered a “full cardiac arrest” at home on Thursday (12 Jan) morning.

The singer’s housekeeper apparently found her in an unresponsive state in her bedroom.

Moments later, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, returned to their shared home and administered CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

TMZ reports that paramedics successfully restored her pulse after administering at least one epinephrine shot. She was then conveyed to a nearby hospital.

However, Lisa Marie passed away at the hospital on the very same day, confirmed her mother, Priscilla, in a statement to the press.

In the statement, she also asked for privacy as her family mourns the loss of her daughter.

Prior to the cardiac arrest, Lisa Marie had reportedly complained of intensifying “stomach pains” earlier in the day.

Survived by 3 children

Lisa Marie is the only daughter of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’, Elvis Presley.

Following in her father’s footsteps, she became a singer-songwriter and had three albums to her name:

To Whom It May Concern (2003)

Now What (2005)

Storm & Grace (2012)

Though she was single at the time of her passing, the 54-year-old married four times in her lifetime, including to Michael Jackson for two years.

Lisa Marie is survived by three children. One of her sons passed away in 2020.

MS News extends our condolences to Lisa Marie’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Lisa Marie Presley on Facebook.