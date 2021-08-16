Teen Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest After Covid-19 Vaccine Receives $225K Financial Aid

As vaccines continue to roll out in Singapore, authorities have warned all to refrain from exercising for at least a week.

Last month, a 16-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest after lifting weights a few days after getting vaccinated.

We have good news—the teen is now steadily recovering and undergoing inpatient rehabilitation. His family is also offered financial aid of $225,000 to cover medical bills.

Teen receives financial aid after suffering from cardiac arrest

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the 16-year-old had developed acute severe myocarditis, a “serious adverse event rising from the Covid-19 vaccine he received”.

In addition, the teen’s strenuous weightlifting and high consumption of caffeine from energy drinks and supplements could have exacerbated the condition.

Source

Nonetheless, the teen is currently recovering steadily and undergoing inpatient rehabilitation. He no longer requires assistance to perform daily activities.

However, he would still require outpatient rehabilitation before returning to school and resuming normal activities.

Under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP), MOH has extended a one-off financial aid of $225,000 to cover medical costs.

An independent clinical panel decided that the teen would require VIFAP due to his severe and critical condition. He would still need to undergo treatment and rehabilitation for some time.

MOH cautions all to avoid physical activities after vaccination

According to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), there is only a small increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis after getting vaccinated.

Nevertheless, MOH cautions everyone to refrain from strenuous exercises for at least a week after getting vaccinated. This is especially for adolescents and younger men.

Anyone who develops chest pains, shortness of breath or abnormal heartbeats should seek medical attention immediately.

Those who happen to develop myocarditis after their 1st dose should not receive the second.

Important to follow safety guidelines

Though it is rare to suffer from cardiac arrest after getting vaccinated, there is still a risk. Hence, MOH hopes that everyone will follow the safety guidelines as a precaution.

Thankfully, the teen is now slowly recuperating. MS News wishes him a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.