Strenuous Activities Should Be Avoided For 7 Days After Covid-19 Vaccine Jab

There are a small number of cases in Singapore where young men have gotten cardiac arrest after receiving Covid-19 vaccines jabs.

As such, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has recommended that strenuous activities should be avoided for 7 days post-jab.

This applies to both the 1st and 2nd vaccine doses.

Some physical activities are still okay, such as casual walking, stretching, and housework.

MOH adds list of strenuous activities to avoid after getting Covid-19 jab

The following activities should be avoided following a Covid-19 vaccine dose:

Swimming

Cycling

Running/Jogging

Lifting heavy weights

Competitive sports/physical education classes

Playing ball/racket games

These are considered strenuous activities, and everyone’s recommended to avoid them for 7 days following a jab as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the following are considered safe physical activities:

Stretching/working while standing

Casual walking

Housework

Expert committee aware of cases after vaccination

A 16-year-old boy was warded following a cardiac arrest on 3 Jul, MOH said on 5 Jul.

He’d received his 1st shot of the Covid-19 vaccine 6 days prior.

HSA has received reports of other cases following their 1st dose.

Currently, there are a total of 12 reports of heart inflammation or pericarditis following vaccination.

Seek medical attention if any chest pain occurs

During these 7 days after receiving the vaccine, if you develop any chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heartbeats, MOH advises seeking medical attention immediately.

Doctors should also be vigilant around such presentations following vaccination.

The advisory notes that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis is small but statistically significant.

Regardless, the Expert Committee recommends vaccination for all who are eligible, including young men, as the benefits of the jab outweigh the risks.

That said, vaccinations remain voluntary.

Avoiding strenuous activities after vaccine as precautionary measure

Younger people are becoming more susceptible to Covid-19 globally, and there are reports of long-term health issues in some.

Vaccinations, however, are likely to mitigate such issues even if there’s a risk of heart inflammation.

The advisories will continue to update with the ongoing situation.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.