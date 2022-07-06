S’pore Symposium Connects You With Industry Experts, Learn How Your Skills Apply In Various Sectors

LIT DISCOvery 2022 Has Both Physical & Digital Programmes For Job Seekers

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, it was a difficult time for fresh grads and job seekers, who suddenly found themselves plunged into an unstable and uncertain economy.

Fortunately, things are slowly going back to normal and the job market is opening up again.

Recently, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) estimated that there will be many new tech roles in the financial sector in 2022. Other industries are also becoming increasingly tech-enabled, which means that having the relevant skills is vital to keep up with the times.

This is useful to know if you’re entering the workforce or looking for a career change. And who better to get firsthand information and advice from than pros in the field themselves?

On 23 Jul, LIT DISCOvery, which is organised by Young NTUC, powered by National Youth Council, and supported by SkillsFuture Singapore in support of SkillsFuture Festival, returns with a hybrid event for young job seekers.

If that’s you, you can look forward to getting the low-down on industry trends, learning the professional and personal benefits of technology, and discovering how your skills apply to various sectors.

Learn how tech can help you both personally & professionally at LIT DISCOvery 2022

In recent years, we’ve witnessed just how crucial technology has been in keeping things going — businesses are thriving online, people are connecting via Zoom calls, and remote working has become a norm.

Simply put, tech is everywhere, and it has infiltrated all fields of work. The financial sector alone, for instance, will have over 3,000 new hiring opportunities in technology this year, according to MAS.

A look at the diverse list of participating companies at LIT DISCOvery 2022’s marketplace shows that ICT (information and communications technology) companies aren’t the only ones hiring tech talents and ramping up their technology to strengthen their products and services:

NTUC Social Enterprises FairPrice LearningHub

SkillsFuture Singapore

National Youth Council

Exabytes Singapore

Cathay Cineplexes

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Gen Infiniti Academy

Sentient.io

Besides helping you discover possible career paths, the event also offers hands-on experiences of the latest tech products and services, which will give you a glimpse into the future workplace.

Just like how you’re trying to reach your full career potential, you should do the same for your mental wellness at the cosy rest corner where you can chill while learning how to leverage technology for your personal goals and mental health.

The job-hunting process can be a stressful one, so take a breather here and relax with mental well-being activities before diving back in. Look out for activities like Mindfulness Yoga for skills that you can put into practice.

There will also be a closing discussion on mental health for young working adults. The panel will highlight and discuss key challenges in the workplace and the interventions that can be done.

Hopefully, the discussions and advice you get here will help you navigate the working world better.

Hear from established speakers on the importance of tech

For some of us who recently graduated or are in our first jobs, understanding the latest tech developments ourselves might be a difficult hill to climb.

Thankfully, LIT DISCOvery has two keynote panel discussions that’ll explain them in greater detail.

The first one at 2pm will discuss tech trends that can impact individuals and companies, as well as insights into how you can use them to your advantage.

The second session at 3pm addresses shifts in technology that may affect new norms in the workplace. Again, you’ll get to learn how to harness tech to stay ahead of the curve whether it’s for work, play, or life in general.

Attendees can look forward to hearing from these leaders:

Desmond Tan, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and Deputy Secretary-General of NTUC

Patrick Tay, Assistant Secretary-General of NTUC

Seah Kian Peng, Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise

Tan Kok Yam, Chief Executive of SkillsFuture Singapore

Dione Song, CEO of Love Bonito

Allan Teng, Managing Director and Vice President (Asia-Pacific) of Workato

Tan Su Lin, Chief of Staff, Vice President of Operations and Head of People of Carousell

Also making an appearance as the Guest of Honour is Mr Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, who will deliver an opening address.

These individuals have a wide range of experiences, making them great sources of inspiration and wisdom to guide you in your own journey.

Who knows, one day, you’ll be the one up there passing your own knowledge to the next generation.

Go on a career discovery journey & make connections

Even those who successfully soared to great heights had to start somewhere. If you’re a graduating student, you’ve probably been racking your brains about which career path to take and what would be the best fit for your abilities.

To help point you in the right direction, the marketplace at LIT DISCOvery 2022 is where you can embark on a journey of self-discovery through activities like career profiling.

Of course, making the right connections matters just as much as having the right knowledge and skills.

At LIT DISCOvery 2022, you’ll get to rub shoulders with representatives from companies across various industries and find out more about their company culture and day-to-day work life.

Think of it as a first date, when you and an organisation get to know more about each other before moving on to any potential next steps.

And just like on a date, we’d encourage you to make a good impression. After all, these could be your employers or colleagues one day.

If you’d prefer to talk to your peers first, young employees from participating companies will also be there to share their work experiences and answer any burning questions.

Having direct discussions with company reps will be a great way to determine how your skills apply to various sectors.

From there, you can glean a better understanding of where your strengths lie – extremely useful to know when it comes time to send out applications and go for interviews.

NTUC members get to enjoy more perks

While most of the programmes are open to the public, NTUC members can enjoy exclusive segments and additional benefits. These include:

Coaching and contract consultations

Masterclasses by industry leaders

Four-month mentorship opportunities

Access to partner events

If you’re not a member, this is the perfect time to join.

Sign up and enjoy exclusive access to LIT DISCOvery programmes as well as an automatic entry into the Young NTUC Great Getaway campaign, where eligible new members stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to Bali. The campaign ends on 6 Aug 2022.

For more information, check out the website here.

There’s another lucky draw happening at the 23 Jul convention itself that’s open to all participants of the event.

All you have to do is check off various LIT DISCOvery 2022 activities in an event passport for the chance to win prizes such as flight tickets to Bangkok, computer monitors, and more.

LIT DISCOvery 2022 programmes available both online & offline

While the previous events took place completely online due to the pandemic, this year’s LIT DISCOvery symposium will be held ‘phygitally’, that is to say, both physically and digitally.

To register for the LIT DISCOvery 2022 physical event happening on 23 Jul 2022, visit the official website here. Registration closes on 22 Jul.

Once you’ve done that, you can start planning your trip there:

LIT DISCOvery 2022

Date: 23 Jul 2022

Time: 11.30am – 5.30pm

Venue: Hall 405, Level 4, Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Nearest MRT: Esplanade, Promenade & City Hall Stations

Those who aren’t able to make it to the physical event won’t be missing out with the option to tune in to the event’s live stream.

Job vacancies, mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as streaming and on-demand playback of stage programmes for up to six months will also be available on their virtual platform.

To join, register here by 22 Jul and indicate your preference for the virtual event. After that, you will receive a separate email on how to access the virtual platform closer to date.

Follow Young NTUC on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Telegram, and TikTok to stay updated on more details and happenings.

A chance to learn from the pros

With technology continuing to evolve at a breakneck pace, it’s easy to worry about being left behind, but that needn’t be the case.

Equipping yourself with the right knowledge and connecting with the right people can go a long way in helping you get to where you want in your career.

Whether you’re a job seeker or looking to switch careers, we wish you all the best in your endeavour.

