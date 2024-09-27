Litterers in M’sia to be punished with cleaning toilets

Repeat litterers in Malaysia may soon find themselves cleaning toilets and drains as punishment under a new law set to take effect next year.

According to Berita Harian, Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Nga Kor Ming revealed plans to amend an existing law to introduce stricter penalties for littering offences.

New amendment aims to prevent repeat offences

The amendment will require offenders to perform community service, specifically cleaning public areas, as a deterrent against repeat offences.

Mr Nga noted that previous punishments were not enough to instil fear or discourage littering.

“We will invite individuals who commit this offence repeatedly to wear a special T-shirt and participate in cleaning drains and roads,” he said, adding that the punishment offers litterers a firsthand look at the consequences of their actions.

Punishment expected to start next year

Mr Nga also pointed out that this form of punishment has been effective in other countries, including Singapore.

The amendment is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year, pending approval from the Malaysian Cabinet.

Although Singapore was mentioned as a model, the Lion City also faces its own littering challenges, with several high-rise littering cases reported this year.

Earlier this year, two flat owners were convicted in separate cases of high-rise littering when garbage was thrown out of their respective balconies.

