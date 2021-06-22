2 Livewire Outlets Closed By Singapore Pools Until Further Notice

When a Covid-19 case visits public places like supermarkets and food establishments, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will contact management of these places.

On Tuesday (22 Jun), Singapore Pools said that it will close 2 Livewire venues in Telok Ayer and Rochor following news that a Covid-19 case had visited.

They’ll close for deep cleaning and disinfection today, and will close until further notice.

Livewire China Square and Rochor close for deep cleaning

The 2 venues are Livewire China Square and Livewire Rochor, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Per MOH, the Covid-19 case had visited Livewire at China Square on 19 Jun from 1.15-2.30am.

At Livewire, you can do live betting and the case was presumably there to bet on EURO 2020 matches, which is ongoing during that timing.

The last update from MOH on 21 Jun shows only this visitation.

However, Singapore Pools said that a case may have visited Livewire at the Singapore Pools Building on 15-16 Jun as well.

Source

As a result, Singapore Pools closed both venues for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

Staff advised to stay home, arrange to get tested

Singapore Pools said that they’ve advised all employees on duty at the 2 outlets during those days to stay home.

Meanwhile, it’s working closely with MOH to get these employees tested.

It’s also working with MOH in contact tracing efforts, and will take guidance from them on further actions needed.

Outlets close as precaution

With the Delta variant being the dominant and more spreadable Covid-19 variant, extra steps are being taken these days to ensure public safety.

Do always remember to seek medical attention if feeling unwell, and declare truthfully the places you’ve been if you’re infected.

All the more if you’ve visited these venues at the stated timings.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.