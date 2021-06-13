115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre Closes For Cleaning

Deep cleaning procedures are essential for businesses to ensure that their premises are thoroughly disinfected.

Such cleaning may be carried out from time to time, especially when someone tests positive for Covid-19.

Among the latest places to close for deep cleaning is Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre at Block 115.

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council announced this on Facebook yesterday (12 Jun).

115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre closes from 13-15 Jun

According to the Facebook post, a stallholder at Block 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre was confirmed with Covid-19 on 10 Jun.

Hence, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council has closed the market and hawker centre until 15 Jun for deep cleaning.

The closure is necessary to ensure that the premises are thoroughly disinfected too.

The TC assures that they will take the necessary precautions to reopen the place safely.

Cases involve a 74-year-old & an 82-year-old

On Thursday (10 Jun), the Ministry of Health announced that a 74-year-old Singaporean man who works at a sundry shop at the market and hawker centre was among 2 unlinked community cases.

Further information revealed that the patient was at the market and hawker centre from 6-9 Jun between 6am and 2pm.

Yesterday (12 Jun), a stall helper who regularly works at the sundry store tested positive.

She is an 82-year-old Singaporean woman who is fully vaccinated, according to MOH.

Monitor your health for the next 14 days

While the market’s closure could cause inconvenience to some, it is a necessary step to safeguard public health.

If you were at the market & hawker centre during the affected period, pay close attention to your health.

Monitor your symptoms and stay home as much as you can for the next 14 days.

