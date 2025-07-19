Customer finds lizard in soup from Lazada One food court, stall apologises & refunds her

Lazada One stallholder initially claimed lizard in soup was anchovies, customer said

A customer who bought a bowl of soup from the food court in Lazada One was repulsed to find a lizard floating inside.

Incredibly, when she informed the stall about it, they initially claimed that it was just “anchovies”, Shin Min Daily News was told.

Customer bought S$6.90 bowl of soup from Lazada One food court

A Shin Min reader named Mr Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin) said the stomach-churning incident happened to his daughter.

At about 1pm on Friday (18 July), she had lunch at the Food Dynasty food court on the ground floor of the Lazada One building, which is along Bras Basah Road.

There, she bought a bowl of spinach soup for S$6.90.

Lizard in soup was still intact

Halfway through her meal, she was alarmed to find a lizard in the soup.

Its body was still intact, Mr Zheng said.

Unsurprisingly unable to eat further, she brought the soup back to the stall to ask for an explanation, but was allegedly told that it was anchovies.

After she insisted that the workers look more closely, they realised the mistake and gave her a refund.

Lazada One stall employee unsure when lizard got into the soup

When Shin Min visited the stall, a 41-year-old employee named Nguyen Thi Luan confirmed the incident.

She said the lizard could have fallen from the ceiling and escaped their attention, adding:

We don’t know when the lizard got into the soup. Lizards do not usually appear at the stall. This is the first time I have seen one.

Ms Nguyen said she had apologised to the customer and not only given her a refund, but also a cup of ice lemon tea by way of apology.

They had intended to give the customer their contact information so she could reach out to them if she felt unwell, but forgot about it as they were too busy, she added.

